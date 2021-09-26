Food Inspections Sept. 6-18, 2021

Millions Crab Terre Haute, 5601 S. U.S. 41, (3 Critical). Soda nozzles on pop machine observed with black debris. Prepared food in coolers found without date markings. Hand washing sinks found with food debris and residue.

Expressway Mart, 301 S. Third St., (1 Critical, 3 Non-Critical). Observed mouse droppings in cabinets under fountain machines.

Subway #38958, 2399 S. State Road 46, (1 Critical). Meatballs in marinara sauce observed on stream table at 82F; should be reheated to 135F before serving.

Meadows Café, 2800 Poplar St., (1 Critical). Serving area hand washing sink found with drink residue and build up.

Wendy’s #2970, 3421 S. U.S. 41, (1 Critical). Observed accumulated debris on soda nozzle in lobby soda machine.

Pizza Gallery, 630 E. Davis Drive, (1 Critical). Soda nozzles and ice machine found with accumulated debris.

Cheddar’s Casual Café, 4424 S. U.S. 41, (2 Non-Critical)

Casey’s General Store #3596, 7279 S. State Road 46, (1 Non-Critical)

Saratoga Restaurant Inc./Caterer, 431 Wabash Ave., ( 1 Non-Critical)

Establishments with No Violations

Thornton Oil #450, 3333 S. U.S. 41

Monical’s Pizza, 3704 S. U.S. 41

Arby’s, 2345 S. State Road 46

Honey Creek Middle School, 6601 S. Carlisle St.

Dixie Bee Elementary, 1655 E. Jessica Drive

Heavenlee Sweet Tooth, 5111 S. U.S. 41

Riley Elementary School, 6200 S. Canal St.

Starbucks Coffee #54748, 5510 E. New Margaret Ave.

Bethesda Gardens, 1450 Crossings Blvd.

Approved to Open

XL Locos Taco’s Mobile

Cicely’s Compact Coney Mobile

Meals on Wheels, 1621 S. 25th St.

Approved to Operate at Vigo County Monster Trucks

Old Country Creamery

Approved to Operate at Signature Healthcare

Citrus Sensations

Approved to Operate at Oktoberfest

Terre Haute German Oberlandler Club

Approved to Operate at K-9 Dinner

Papa P’s BBQ Sauce

Approved to Operate at Blues Fest

Kountry Time Foods

KBL & Company

Approved to Operate at Republic Services

Momma Mary’s Kitchen

