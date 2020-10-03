 

Taco Bell, 3132 Wabash Ave — (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed debris build up on fountain nozzles.

Wolfe’s Terre Haute Auto Auction, 1717 E Margaret Dr — (1 Critical) Found sliced cheese at 70 degrees F, also observed cottage cheese tub at 50 degress F. Both should be 41 degrees F or less

Dollar General #4894, 9580 E US Hwy 40 — (1 Non- Critical)

Water Tower Estates, 525 W Springhill Dr — (1 Non-Critical)

Pizza King, 2000 Wabash Ave — (1 Non-Critical)

Sandcut Tavern, 6100 E Rio Grande — (1 Non-Critical)

Establishments with No Violations

Rural King, 32358 Wabash Ave

McDonalds, 2111 Lafayette Ave

Taco Bell, 2319 S SR 46

Meadow’s Elementary School, 55 S Brown Ave

Ouabache Elementary School, 501 Maple Ave

Deming Elementary School, 1750 8th Ave

Sarah Scott Middle School, 2000 S 9th St

Lost Creek Elementary, 6701 Wabash Ave

Fontanet Tavern, 11150 Gallagher Rd

Establishments Approved to Open

Cotton Chaos Gourmet Cotton Candy, 3313 S 7th

Murdock Auto Racing, 1640 Maple Ave

Approved to Operate

Old Country Creamery

Dave and Lynn’s Concessions

 

 

