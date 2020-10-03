Taco Bell, 3132 Wabash Ave — (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed debris build up on fountain nozzles.
Wolfe’s Terre Haute Auto Auction, 1717 E Margaret Dr — (1 Critical) Found sliced cheese at 70 degrees F, also observed cottage cheese tub at 50 degress F. Both should be 41 degrees F or less
Dollar General #4894, 9580 E US Hwy 40 — (1 Non- Critical)
Water Tower Estates, 525 W Springhill Dr — (1 Non-Critical)
Pizza King, 2000 Wabash Ave — (1 Non-Critical)
Sandcut Tavern, 6100 E Rio Grande — (1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with No Violations
Rural King, 32358 Wabash Ave
McDonalds, 2111 Lafayette Ave
Taco Bell, 2319 S SR 46
Meadow’s Elementary School, 55 S Brown Ave
Ouabache Elementary School, 501 Maple Ave
Deming Elementary School, 1750 8th Ave
Sarah Scott Middle School, 2000 S 9th St
Lost Creek Elementary, 6701 Wabash Ave
Fontanet Tavern, 11150 Gallagher Rd
Establishments Approved to Open
Cotton Chaos Gourmet Cotton Candy, 3313 S 7th
Murdock Auto Racing, 1640 Maple Ave
Approved to Operate
Old Country Creamery
Dave and Lynn’s Concessions
