China Wok, 3247 N. 21st St - (4 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Breaded chicken, rice and garlic in oil found at 48-64°F should be 41°F or less. Observed lid and pan in hand wash sink. Hand wash sink found dirty. Breaded chicken and eggrolls in walk in cooler not marked with date of consumption.
Taco Tequila’s, 423 Wabash Ave. - (2 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Raw shrimp, beef, fish stored above vegetables and tortillas. Ice observed in hand wash sink at bar.
Long John Silvers, 2039 Lafayette Ave. - (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Lobby soda nozzles found with black debris.
Speedway, 6587 S. U.S. Hwy 41 - (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Hot dog roller grill and soda fountain nozzles found with built up debris.
Wendy’s, 3421 S. U.S. Hwy 41 - (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Raw hamburger patties found at 49°F should be 41°F or less.
Rick’s Smokehouse, 3100 Wabash Ave. - (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Soda Nozzles observed with accumulated debris.
Riley American Legion Post 328, 5603 S. Lama - (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Pan of baked spaghetti in walk in cooler and casserole in kitchen cooler not marked with date of consumption.
Thornton’s Oil, 2665 S. Indiana 46 - (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Debris observed on soda machine ice chutes.
Alimentari Bar Bosco, 804 S. 7th St. - (1 Critical) Observed dirty dishes in hand wash sink.
Arby’s, 2345 S. Indiana 46 - (1 Critical) No sanitizer measured in 3-bay sink.
Jimmy John’s, 1110 Wabash Ave. - (1 Critical) Certified food handler certificate expired.
Subway Pilot, 5555 E. Margaret Ave. - (1 Critical) Meat and cheeses in walk in cooler found at 56-57°F should be 41°F or less. (discarded)
Roly Poly, 424 Wabash Ave. - (1 Critical) Certified food certificate expired.
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 2000 Lafayette Ave. - (4 Non-Critical)
Dollar General, 2501 Maple Ave. - (2 Non-Critical)
Dollar General, 1168 Lafayette Ave. - (2 Non-Critical)
Fifi’s Lunch Box, 2901 Wabash Ave. - (2 Non-Critical)
Bethesda Gardens, 1450 Crossings Blvd - (1 Non-Critical)
Dollar General, 979 Poplar St. - (1 Non-Critical)
Fraternal Order of Eagles, 823 Poplar St. - (1 Non-Critical)
Qdoba Mexican Grill, 3510 Riverside Plaza Dr. - (1 Non-Critical)
Quickpik, Inc., 3230 Wabash Ave. - (1 Non-Critical)
Taco Bell, 2319 S. Indiana 46 - (1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with No Violations
Active Day, 489 2nd Ave.
Arby’s, 2155 Lafayette Ave.
Burger King, 3087 Wabash Ave.
CVS, 2021 Ft. Harrison Rd
Meijer Store, 5500 E. New Margaret Dr.
Pilot Corporation, 5555 E. Margaret Ave.
Prairie Creek Country Mark, 15817 St Rd 63
Square Donuts, 935 Wabash Ave.
Voiture 21, 934 N. 5th St.
Walgreens, 1300 Wabash Ave.
Woodrow Wilson Middle School, 301 S 25th St.
Approved to Open
365 Bar & Grill, 1367 Wabash Ave
Approved to Operate at Pioneer Days
Sycamore Smokers
Kolb’s Culinary Creations
Kona Ice
Approved to Operate at Water Tower Fall Festival
Joe’s Garage BBQ
