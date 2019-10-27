Crossroads Café, 679 Wabash Ave. - (2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Hand wash sink being used for dumping tea/coffee etc. Only to be used for hand washing. Built up debris in ice machine located in coffee shop.
Kabab Grill, 2501 S. 3rd St. - (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Food being held without date marking.
6th Avenue Gentleman’s Club, 796 Lafayette Ave. - (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Ice machine found with black debris.
Subway, 1014 S. 3rd St. - (1 Critical) Black debris found on lobby and drive thru soda fountain nozzles.
AMC Showplace Theatres, 3153 S. 3rd St. - (1 Critical) Mice droppings found in below storage of popcorn machine and observed roaches in main concession stand.
Taco Bell, 3636 U.S. Hwy 41 - (1 Critical) Soda nozzles at drive thru found with debris.
Thornton’s #80, 2330 S. 3rd St. - (1 Critical) Built up debris on nozzles of brewed tea containers.
T’s Lounge, 1612 S. 7th St. - (2 Non-Critical)
Chava’s Mexican Grill, 669 Wabash Ave. - (1 Non-Critical)
Zorah Temple Shrine, 420 N. 7th St. - (1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with No Violations
Buffalo Wild Wings Grill, 3718 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Stephen’s Inn, 2330 S. 13th St.
Burger King #133, 4790 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Panda Express Restaurant, 3300 U.S. Hwy 41
Asian Market, 613 Wabash Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.