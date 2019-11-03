David’s 63 Cafe, 3702 S. St. Rd 63 - (3 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) No consumer advisory on menu for raw or under cooked items. Observed employee handle toast and bacon with bare hands. Raw sausage and ham in cooler found at 60-69°F should be 41°F or less.
Seelymart, 9681 E. U.S. Hwy 40 - (2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Ice machine found with black debris. Soda nozzles found with accumulated black debris.
Delish Cafe, 2144 N. 25th St. - (2 Critical) Uncovered employee drink found on prep table. No sanitizer measured in dishwasher.
Country Mart, 4802 U.S. Hwy 150 W. - (1 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Chubs of cheese and lunchmeat not marked with date of consumption.
Panda Garden, 3540 S. U.S. Hwy 41 - (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Soda nozzle holder observed with accumulated debris.
Subway, 1120 Wabash Ave. - (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Black debris found inside of ice machine.
Kleptz, 9711 E. U.S. Hwy 40 - (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Chemical sanitizer levels in dishwasher reading 0 ppm.
Marine Corps League, 3006 N. 16th St. - (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Potato slicer observed with accumulated debris.
LaQuinta Inn & Suites, 451 E. Margaret Ave. - (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Hand wash sink found with rags and dish soap in it.
Pizza Di Roma, 3401 Dixie Bee Rd - (1 Critical) Black debris found on soda nozzles.
Holiday Inn Terre Haute, 3300 S. U.S. Hwy 41 - (1 Critical) Not sanitizing kitchenware after washing in 3 bay sink.
Casey’s General Store, 9700 E. U.S. Hwy 40 - (1 Critical) Taco meat containers found with no date markings.
China Garden, 1353 Wabash Ave. - (3 Non-Critical)
Pizza Hut Delivery, 1301 Wabash Ave. - (1 Non-Critical)
Speedway, 2135 Wabash Ave. - (1 Non-Critical)
Southside Scoops, 2 W Honey Creek Pkwy - (1 Non-Critical)
Casey’s General Store, 819 W. National Ave - (1 Non-Critical)
BPO Elk’s #86, 2125 N. 25th St. - (1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with No Violations
Moe’s Southwest Grill, 2828 S. 3rd St.
Fairfield Inn, 475 E. Margaret Ave.
Comfort Suites, 501 Margaret Ave.
Starbuck’s Coffee Company, 3017 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Drury Inn, 3040 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Springhill Suites, 3304 S. U.S. Hwy 41
White Violet Center Farm Store, 1 Sisters of Providence
Maryvale Housing, 3461 St. Mary’s Rd
Climbing Café, 5070 S. 7th St.
Fontanet Tavern, 11150 Gallagher Rd
Dollar General # 4894, 9580 E. Hwy 40
Warren Village, 1300 N. 25th St.
Follow Up
Maurizio’s Pizza, 5035 N. Lafayette Ave. - (1 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Dough containers found with built up debris.
