Maurizo’s Pizza, 5035 N. Lafayette Ave. - (2 Critical, 7 Non-Critical) Dough containers found with built up debris. Hand wash sink found dirty.

Delish Café East, 8775 Wabash Ave. - (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Rags observed in hand wash sink in kitchen. Employee beverages stored on prep table and above steam table.

Casey’s General Store, 3266 N. 25th St. - (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) No proof of certified food handler on staff. No one in charge at time of inspection.

Five Guys Burgers and Fries, 5399 S. U.S. Hwy 41 - (1 Non-Critical)

Tolly’s Bar & Grill, 2341 Maple Ave. - (1 Non-Critical)

The Butlers Pantry, LLC, 5001 E. Poplar St. - (1 Non-Critical)

Establishments with No Violations

Dollar General, 5781 N. Clinton St.

Subway, 1205 N. Fruitridge Ave.

Hardee’s, 200 N. 3rd St.

Little Cee’s Pizza, 2522 Krumbharr

Terre Haute Skate World, 481 W. Honey Creek Dr.

Edibles Catering and Food To Go, 2629 S. 3rd St.

Walgreens # 7443, 3603 S. U.S. Hwy 41

Bites & Blessing, 5001 Poplar St.

Nina’s, 1305 Lafayette Ave.

Sycamore Winery, 1320 Durkees Ferry Road

Poplar Street Food Mart, 1257 Poplar St.

Approved to Open

Mama’s Pizza, 6325 Indiana 46

Approved to Operate at ISU Homecoming

Sonka Irish Pub and Cafe

Charlie’s Pub and Grub

Charlie’s Chicken Cab

Approved to Operate at Covered Bridge

Squirrelly Donuts

Approved to Operate at Sycamore Winery

Crossroads Cafe 

