Maurizo’s Pizza, 5035 N. Lafayette Ave. - (2 Critical, 7 Non-Critical) Dough containers found with built up debris. Hand wash sink found dirty.
Delish Café East, 8775 Wabash Ave. - (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Rags observed in hand wash sink in kitchen. Employee beverages stored on prep table and above steam table.
Casey’s General Store, 3266 N. 25th St. - (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) No proof of certified food handler on staff. No one in charge at time of inspection.
Five Guys Burgers and Fries, 5399 S. U.S. Hwy 41 - (1 Non-Critical)
Tolly’s Bar & Grill, 2341 Maple Ave. - (1 Non-Critical)
The Butlers Pantry, LLC, 5001 E. Poplar St. - (1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with No Violations
Dollar General, 5781 N. Clinton St.
Subway, 1205 N. Fruitridge Ave.
Hardee’s, 200 N. 3rd St.
Little Cee’s Pizza, 2522 Krumbharr
Terre Haute Skate World, 481 W. Honey Creek Dr.
Edibles Catering and Food To Go, 2629 S. 3rd St.
Walgreens # 7443, 3603 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Bites & Blessing, 5001 Poplar St.
Nina’s, 1305 Lafayette Ave.
Sycamore Winery, 1320 Durkees Ferry Road
Poplar Street Food Mart, 1257 Poplar St.
Approved to Open
Mama’s Pizza, 6325 Indiana 46
Approved to Operate at ISU Homecoming
Sonka Irish Pub and Cafe
Charlie’s Pub and Grub
Charlie’s Chicken Cab
Approved to Operate at Covered Bridge
Squirrelly Donuts
Approved to Operate at Sycamore Winery
Crossroads Cafe
