MCL Cafeteria, 3 Meadows Lane - (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Spring form pans, utensil storage bucket, soda wand cups, slicer components all found unclean. Pea salad, chopped salad and meringue pie found in display case at 52°F (discarded). Watermelon, jello salad, marshmallow salad in reach in cooler at front line found at 48-52°F.
Red Lobster #0070, 3407 S. U.S. Hwy 41 - (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Observed employee in dishwash room not washing between handling dirty and clean dishes. Several clean dishes observed with food debris.
Cajun Cafe, 3401 S. U.S. Hwy 41 - (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Hand wash sink found dirty. Breaded chicken found at 67°F not cooled within proper time limits (discarded)
Rally’s #9102, 3175 Wabash Ave. - (2 Critical) No sanitizer measured in 3 bay sink. Ice chute inside ice machine found unclean.
Subway, 423 W. National Ave. - (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Lobby and Drive thru soda nozzles found with built up debris.
Speedway #7717, 2445 Hulman St. - (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Ice chute inside ice machine found with pink debris.
Pimento Sunoco, 13200 S. U.S. Hwy 41 - (1 Critical) Ice chute in Pepsi and Coke machine observed with black debris. 3 bay nozzle observed with accumulated debris.
Grand Travers Pie Co. of Terre Haute, 75 N. 3rd St. - (1 Critical) Soda nozzle observed with accumulated debris.
Taco Bell, 3132 E. Wabash Ave. - (1 Critical) Soda nozzles at drive thru found with debris.
Oy Vey Bakery and Deli, 1803 N. 3rd St. - (2 Non Critical)
Fresh Thyme, 4428 S. U.S. Hwy 41 - (2 Non Critical)
Kroger J-911, 2140 Ft Harrison Rd - (2 Non Critical)
Magic Wok, 3401 S. U.S. Hwy 41 - (1 Non-Critical)
Pizza Hut, 2400 S. 3rd St. - (1 Non-Critical)
Taco Casita, 2201 S. 3rd St. - (1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with No Violations
JP Stop & Shop, 2900 S. St. Rd 63
Nuts 4 U, 10001 E. Margaret Dr.
The Main Event, 10001 E. Margaret Dr.
Kroger J-981, 2650 Wabash Ave.
The Olive Garden Italian Restaurant, 3820 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Panera Bread Bakery, 5653 S. U.S. Hwy 41
West Vigo Middle and High School, 4750 W. Sarah Myers Dr.
Ace Sushi @ Fresh Thyme, 4428 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Follow Up
Maurizio’s Pizza, 5035 N. Lafayette Ave.
