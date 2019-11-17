Zeng Sushi Asian Cuisine, 2309 S. 3rd St. - (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Soda nozzles found with debris. Mouse droppings observed in cooler (turned off) storing dry goods.
Royal Mandarin Express, 11 Meadows Shopping Center - (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Ice machine in back found with black debris.
Logan’s Rib-Eye, 100 South Fruitridge Ave. - (1 Critical, 2 Non Critical) Slicer and chopper observed with accumulated food debris
Kroger, 4714 S. U.S. Hwy 41 - (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Hand wash sink in deli area found with accumulated debris inside.
Uncle Herbie’s, 2206 N. 25th St. - (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Ham held past 7 days.
Wren Smith VFW #6574, 608 W. National Ave. - (1 Critical) Pink and black debris found inside of ice machine.
Circle K #2428, 2219 Lafayette Ave. - (1 Critical) Employee drink found on cutting board at prep cooler.
Baesler’s Market, 2900 Poplar St. - (3 Non-Critical)
St. Mary’s O’Shaughnessy Hall, St. Mary of the Woods - (2 Non-Critical)
West Vigo IGA, 1000 National Ave. - (2 Non-Critical)
McDonalds, 2111 Lafayette Ave. - (2 Non-Critical)
TGI Friday’s, 3401 S. U.S. Hwy 41 - (2 Non Critical)
Royal Mandarin North, 901 Lafayette Ave. - (1 Non Critical)
Tecumseh Tavern, 192 Durkee’s Ferry Rd - (1 Non-Critical)
The New Goshen Pub, 2477 Durkee’s Ferry Rd - (1 Non-Critical)
Little Bear Coffee Co, 2720 Lafayette Ave. - (1 Non-Critical)
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill, 1950 Ft Harrison Rd - (1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with No Violations
Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, 3551 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Casey’s General Store, 1718 S. 3rd St.
Burger King #131, 2575 Indiana 46
AFC Sushi at Kroger, 4714 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Vanderschmitt Rose Hulman, 5500 Wabash Ave.
Rose Garden Rose Hulman, 5500 Wabash Ave.
Starbucks at St. Mary of the Woods, 3301 St. Mary’s Road
Fayette Elementary, 9400 Beech St.
Approved to Open
Culver’s of Terre Haute, 5530 New Margaret Dr.
Domino’s, 3300 N 25th St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.