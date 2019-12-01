Valley Grill, 2170 N. 3rd St. - (3 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Employee listed on certified food handler certificate not employed at Valley Grill. No sanitizer measured in dishwasher. Chili, chicken and noodles, potatoes, beef gravy and sausage gravy not date marked.
Ulloa’s Market, 1420 Lafayette Ave. - (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Employee observed washing pitcher without sanitizing. Raw chicken and beef stored above several ready to eat foods in reach-in cooler.
La Isla Mexican Restaurant, 1480 Ft Harrison Rd Ave. - (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Cart of cheese, peppers and onions blocking access to hand wash sink. Employee drinks found uncovered on counter at waitress station and one drink found covered on prep table.
Fazoli’s, 2930 S. 3rd St. - (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Par cooked pizzas not marked with time of consumption (discarded) Broccoli, sausage and red peppers on open top cooler found at 48°F should be 41°F or less.
Terre Haute Regional Hospital, 3901 S. 7th St. - (2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) French onion soup, sausage links and patties, mashed potatoes, carrots, asparagus and beef stew found in warmer at 94-104°F should be 135°F (discarded) Chicken and brown gravy, pulled pork, meat sauce and marinara found outdated or not date marked (discarded)
Imperial Lanes, 400 N. 3rd St. - (1 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) North bar soda nozzles found with debris.
Real Hacienda, 2414 S. Indiana 46 - (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Raw chicken and beef stored above ready to eat foods in walk-in cooler.
Stables Steakhouse, 939 Poplar St. - (1 Critical, 2 Non Critical) Food held past date.
Sunrise Family Restaurant, 2949 S. 5th St. - (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Meatballs, cooked potatoes, sautéed onions, cooked sausage and cod in walk in cooler not date marked.
Ruby’s Tuesday’s, 3451 S. U.S. Hwy 41 - (2 Non-Critical)
McDonalds, 3606 S. U.S. Hwy 41 - (1 Non-Critical)
Light House Mission, 1201 S. 13th St. - (1 Non-Critical)
Pat’s Cafe, 11890 S. U.S. Hwy 41 - (1 Non Critical)
Chick-Fil-A, 3675 S. U.S. Hwy 41 - (1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with No Violations
Big Shooter, 2938 N. 16th St.
Pizza Gallery, 6710 Wabash Ave.
Ritter’s Frozen Custard, 2203 N. Lafayette Ave.
Coffee Cup Family Restaurant, 1512 Lafayette Ave.
Harry & Bud’s European Cuisine, 1440 S. 25th St.
Approved to Open
Big Willy’s Townhouse, 1724 Lafayette Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.