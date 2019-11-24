Little Caesars, 1834 Lafayette Ave. - (3 Critical) Both hand wash sinks in kitchen found dirty. Deep dish pans found with greasy film. No hot water at rear hand wash sink. Dripping faucet at front sink.
Pizza Hut of Vigo County, 3040 Wabash Ave. - (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Black and pink debris found inside of ice machine. No sanitizer measured in dish washer.
Citgo Food Mart, 743 Lafayette Ave. - (2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Hand wash sink not accessible. Pizza slicer and server not sanitized after washing.
Circle K #2255, 1280 Lafayette Ave. - (2 Critical) Hand wash sink found dirty. Soda nozzles found with debris.
Wise Pies Pizza and Subs, 9 S. 6th St. - (2 Critical) Certified food handlers certificate has expired. Crab Rangoon mixture not marked with date of disposal. Pork sausage held longer than 7 days (discarded)
Taj-Mahal, 1349 S. 3rd St. - (1 Critical, 5 Non-Critical) Veggie pakora, chana masala, dal markham and several other cooked items in walk in cooler not marked with date of consumption.
El Camino Real, 1119 N. 3rd St. - (1 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Certified food handler expired.
Cracker Barrel #156, 429 E. Margaret Dr. - (1 Critical, 2 Non Critical) Several stacks of “clean” dishes found with food debris on them.
New Day Café, 2919 S. 3rd St. - (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Black debris observed inside ice machine.
Sonic, 2110 Ft Harrison Rd - (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Improper use of hand wash sink, only to be used for handwashing.
Wendy’s, 229 S. 3rd St. - (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) 3 bay nozzles observed with accumulated debris
Piloni’s Italian Restaurant, 1733 Lafayette Ave. - (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Employee did not wash hands between loading and unloading dishwasher.
A&J, 1111 Veteran Sq - (1 Critical, 1 Non Critical) Kitchen hand wash sink found dirty.
Outback Steakhouse, 3700 S. U.S. Hwy 41 - (1 Critical) Hand wash sink being used for other purposes other than handwashing.
Lawton Byrum VFW Post 972, 1111 Veterans Square - (1 Critical) Black debris on soda nozzles in bar.
Snack’s Cafe, 7 West Paris Ave. - (1 Critical) Mouse droppings found in kitchen cabinets.
Wendy’s #81, 2049 Lafayette Ave. - (1 Critical) Onion tanglers stored in container at room temperature (discarded)
Taco Bell, 2105 N. Lafayette - (1 Non-Critical)
Burger King, 2116 Lafayette Ave. - (1 Non-Critical)
Walmart, 2399 Indiana 46 - (1 Non-Critical)
Burger King, 1160 U.S. Hwy 40 - (1 Non-Critical)
Tokyo Grill, 2950 S. 3rd St. - (1 Non-Critical)
Texas Roadhouse, 201 E. Turner St. - (1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with No Violations
Square Donuts, 2417 Ft Harrison
Eastern House, 1295 S. 3rd St.
Approved to Open
Arby’s, 3670 S. U.S. Hwy 41
