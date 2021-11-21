Food Inspections Nov. 8-13, 2021

West Vigo IGA, 1000 W. National Ave., West Terre Haute, (3 Critical). Employee drink found without lid in meat room. Cut chubs in deli found without date markings. Residue found in employee hand wash sink along with bottle of dish soap.
Sonic Drive In, 2149 S. State Road 46, (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical). Observed pink debris in ice machine in back room and soda nozzles on fountain machine. No sanitizer measured in sanitizer buckets throughout kitchen.
Big Willy’s Townhouse, 1724 Lafayette Ave., (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical). Found cooked meatballs, carrots, roast, diced eggs, potatoes and brussels sprouts without date markings. Found raw chicken stored above cooked roast, potatoes and carrots.
First Wok, 2570 Wabash Ave., (2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical). Found egg rolls and general Tso’s chicken at 48F-51F. Sanitizer not measured in sani buckets and three-bay sink.
Burger King #131, 2575 S. State Road 46, (1 Critical, 3 Non-Critical). Observed pink debris in ice machine in backroom.
Five Star Convenience Store, 1211 N. 13th St., (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical). No hot water throughout establishment.
Cackleberries Restaurant, 303 S. Seventh St., (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical). Observed trays of raw eggs stored above fresh vegetables in toppings cooler. Raw fish and chicken stored above cooked bacon in walk in cooler.
A&J’s, 1111 Veterans Square, (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical). Found rotten pork tenderloin and philly steak in stand-up refrigerator
Park Ave. Diner, 2967 E. Park Ave., (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical). Found sliced ham and bacon not date marked in refrigerator.
Pimento Sunoco, 13200 S. U.S. 41, (1 Critical). Gourmet cappuccino machine nozzles observed with accumulated debris. Hand wash sink by cappuccino machine used for dumping drinks, should be for hand washing only.
Prairie Creek Country Mark, 15817 State Road 63, (1 Critical). Soda nozzles and ice chutes observed with accumulated pink and black debris.
Rally’s #9102, 3175 Wabash Ave., (1 Non-Critical)
Rick’s Smokehouse, 3102 Wabash Ave., (1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with no violations
West Vigo Middle School, 4750 W. Sarah Meyers Drive
Fifi’s Lunch Box, 2901 Wabash Ave.
Speedway #7718, 1240 Ohio St.
Vigo County Historical Society Museum, 929 Wabash Ave.
Asian Market, 673 Wabash Ave.
Rio Grande Elementary, 5555 E. Rio Grande Ave.
Wabash Senior Citizen Inc., 300 S. Fifth St.
Pat’s Cafe, 11890 S. U.S. 41
Menard’s, 1888 E. Jessica Drive
Murdock Auto Racing Club, 1640 Maple Ave.
Approved to operate
Country Fresh Farms
Terre Foods
