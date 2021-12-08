Food Inspections Nov. 29-Dec. 3, 2021

Quick Trip, 1560 N. 25th St., (3 Critical, 2 Non-Critical). Corn dogs, hash browns and sausage links in warmer found at 110-129 F (discarded); packaged deli sandwiches in countertop cooler temped at 46-49 F should be 41 F or less; no one on staff with Certified Food Managers certificate.
Maurizio’s Pizza of Terre Haute, 5035 N. Lafayette Ave., (2 Critical, 4 Non-Critical). Found turkey, ham, salami and bologna in walk-in held past date of consumption; found turkey, ham, salami and bologna not marked with date of consumption.
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 4400 S. U.S. 41, (2 Critical, 3 Non-Critical). Bugs and mouse droppings found in lobby and in dish and dry storage areas; soda nozzles in lobby drink station observed with accumulated black debris.
Sonic, 2110 Fort Harrison Road, (2 Critical, 0 Non-Critical). Top of ice machine, ice buckets, coke soda nozzles found with debris.
Little Caesars, 1834 Lafayette Ave., (1 Critical, 3 Non-Critical). Both front and back hand wash sinks observed with accumulated debris.
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill, 1950 Fort Harrison Road, (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical). Chopper found with accumulated debris.
Los Tres Caminos, 5147 S. U.S. 41, (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical). Found bucket of soapy water and sponge in front hand wash sink.
Coffee Cup Family Restaurant, 1512 Lafayette Ave., (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical). Sliced ham found without date markings.
Fontanet Tavern, 11150 Gallagher Road, (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical). Found eggs on top shelf above the food in refrigerator.
M. Moggers Brewery, 908 Poplar St., (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical). No date markings found on sliced ham, corn beef, pastrami and brisket (corrected at time of inspection).
Que Bueno’s Fresh Mexican, (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical). Found wiping cloth sanitizer buckets at 200 ppm.
Vigo County Jail Canteen Services, 201 Cherry St., (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical). Ice machine found with pink debris.
Wendy’s, 2049 Lafayette Ave. (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical). Several wiping cloth buckets measured with low sanitizer levels.
AMC Showplace Theatres, 3153 S. Third St., (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical). Hand wash sink found unclean.
Bohannon’s East, 1728 Wabash Ave., (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical). Ice machine found with pink debris.
Expressway Mart, 2455 Lafayette Ave., (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical). Observed built up black and pink debris in ice machine in backroom.
J. Ford Black Angus, 129 S. Seventh St., (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical). Employee drink found on prep table, cell phones on prep table, and personal items found with containers of food or clean dish rack. Personal food found on butcher block.
Piloni’s Italian Restaurant, 1733 Lafayette Ave., (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical). Found raw chicken in prep table at 48.5 F, must be 41 F or below (discarded).
Thornton’s Oil No. 78, 2665 S. State Road 46, (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical). Both kitchen hand wash sinks found with scale build up and debris.
Wayne Newton Post 346 American Legion, 1346 Wabash Ave., (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical). Observed pink debris in downstairs and upstairs ice machines and soda guns in bar.
La Quinta, 451 E. Margaret Ave., (3 Non-Critical).
Quality Inn, 555 S. Third St., (2 Non-Critical).
T’s Lounge, 1612 S. Seventh St., (2 Non-Critical).
Wise Pies & Subs, 9 S. Sixth St., (2 Non-Critical).
Hampton Inn, 3325 S. U.S. 41., (1 Non-Critical).
Harry and Bud’s Cuisine, 1440 S. 25th St., (1 Non-Critical).
Harvest Bakery, 905 S. 25th St., (1 Non-Critical).
Riley American Legion Post 328, 6503 S. Lama, Riley, (1 Non Critical).
Save A Lot Store, 3 Plaza North Shopping Center, (1 Non-Critical).
Sleep Inn, 3070 First St., (1 Non-Critical).
Springhill Suites, 3304 S. U.S. 41, (1 Non-Critical).
Subway Pilot, 5555 E. Margaret Ave., (1 Non-Critical).
Super 8 Motel, 3089 First St., (1 Non-Critical).
Texas Roadhouse, 201 E. Turner, (1 Non-Critical).
Travelodge, 530 S. Third St., (1 Non-Critical).
Establishments with No Violations
American Legion Post 301, 1001 W. National Ave., West Terre Haute
Anthony Square Congregated Living, 400 Square College Ave.
Chick-fil-a, 3675 S. U.S. 41
Dollar General, 7205 S. State Road 46
Five Guys Burger and Fries, 5399 S. U.S. 41
Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 85, 1655 S. 14th St.
Grandma Vera’s Café & Bakery, 1001 W. National Ave., West Terre Haute
Jeanie Inc. DBA Nina’s, 1305 Lafayette Ave.
Marine Corps League, 3086 N. 16th St.
Pilot Corporation, 5555 E. Margaret Ave.
Rodeway Inn, 400 S. Third St.
Zorah Temple Shrine, 420 N. Seventh St.
Approved to Open
Climbing Café, 5070 S. Seventh St.
Loose Goose Coffee Company, 3020 S. Seventh St.
MOD Super Fast Pizza, 3500 S. U.S. 41
Jeff’s Kitchen, 3006 N. 16th St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.