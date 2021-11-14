Food Inspections Nov. 1-6, 2021

Sam’s Southern Eatery, 920 S. Third St., (5 Critical, 8 Non-Critical). Opened container of mayonnaise found at room temperature. Hush Puppies and french fries found on countertop at 62F (discarded). Observed green beans in hand wash sink. Observed flour and dried breading in rear hand wash sink. Kitchen hand wash sink found unclean. Soda nozzles found unclean. Green beans cooking on flat top grill in original can.
Hacienda Coyote Grill, 2433 S. Third St., (4 Critical, 2 Non-Critical). Dirty spoon and pitcher of water found in hand wash sink. Sanitizer not measured in dishwasher. Bar soda gun and holder observed with accumulated pink debris. Observed both dead and live insects in kitchen and bar area.
La Isla Mexican Restaurant, 1480 Fort Harrison Road, (3 Critical, 2 Non-Critical). No certified food manager on staff. Hand wash sink on grill/make line found blocked. Several items in walk in cooler found at 47-51F should be 41F or less.
Country Mark, 9950 S. U.S. 41, (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical). Milk in walk in cooler found at 55F should be 41F or less. Hot items in hot holding box not marked with time to discard.
Pizza Gallery, 6710 Wabash Ave., (2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical). Soda nozzles and ice chute observed with black debris. Prep table cheese container found with blue tape to cover cracked/broken edge.
Speedway #5173, 3388 S. U.S. 41, (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical). Soda nozzles found unclean.
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill, 2506 S. Third St., (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical). No sanitizer measured in sanitizer buckets throughout kitchen.
MCL Cafeteria, 3 Meadows Lane, (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical). Observed roaches in the dish area on walls around tubing, and on top of dishwasher.
Royal Mandarin Express, 43 Southland Center, (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical). Soda nozzles found with black debris.
TeePee Tavern, 1651 S. 25th St., (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical). Observed gnats behind bar around soda gun and beer tap lines.
Seelymart, 9681 E. U.S. 40, (1 Critical). Ice machine observed with debris.
Sycamore Manor, 222 S. 25th St., (1 Critical). Ice machine observed with pink debris.
Panera Bread Bakery/Café #1088, 5653 S. U.S. 41, (1 Critical). Several baking and bread pans found with burnt on debris and greasy film.
Wing Stop, 2828 S. Third St., (1 Critical). Food debris found in employee hand wash sinks.
Rally’s, 3492 S. U.S. 41, (1 Critical). Several wiping cloth buckets found without sanitizers.
Arby’s, 3670 S. U.S. 41, (1 Critical). No sanitizer measured in mechanical dishwasher.
Speedway #7717, 2445 Hulman St., (1 Critical). Observed pink debris in ice chute on fountain machine and ice machine in backroom.
Outback Steakhouse, 3700 S. U.S. 41, (1 Critical). Half sheet pans used for baked potatoes found with burnt debris.
Wendy’s #29590, 2835 E. Wabash Ave., (2 Non-Critical).
Show-Me’s, 2324 S. Third St., (2 Non-Critical).
The Pit Stop, 6321 N. Clinton St., (1 Non-Critical).
Meijer Store #285, 5600 E. New Margaret Drive, (1 Non-Critical).
Fox’s Grocery Inc., 6869 N. Clinton St., (1 Non-Critical).
Woodrow Wilson Middle School, 301 S. 25th St., (1 Non-Critical).
Establishments with no violations
Expressway Mart, 2951 S. 25th St.
Elm Grove Tavern, P.O. Box 5126
Papa John’s Pizza, 4842 U.S. 41
Sarah’s Philippines Store, 114 N. Third St.
Big Shooters, 2938 N. 16th St.
North Vigo High School, 3434 Maple Ave.
Fort Harrison Mini Mart, 1301 Fort Harrison
Love’s Travel Stop, 1730 E. Harlan Drive
Love’s Travel Stop, Hardee’s, 1730 E. Harlan Drive
Wolfe’s Terre Haute Auto Auction, 1717 E. Margaret Drive
Rollie’s Pizza, 5030 S. Seventh St.
What’s the Scoop, 5040 S. Seventh St.
DeVaney Elementary School, 1011 S. Brown Ave.
Sycamore Country Club Inc., 200 Heritage Drive
Pizza Hut of Vigo County, 3040 Wabash Ave.
