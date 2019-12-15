Terre Haute Brewing Company, 401 S. 9th St. - (3 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Breading with clumps found at room temperature, should be 41°F or less. Found ice in front bar hand wash sink. Beef, ham chubs, fries and sliced ham not mark with date of consumption.
Rally’s #9083, 3492 S. U.S. Hwy 41 - (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Ice machine found with pink debris on the inside. Soda machines on both driver and passenger side drive-thru windows observed with accumulated debris.
Pizza King, 2000 Wabash Ave. - (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Pizza oven components and pizza screens found with accumulated burnt on debris.
Rally’s #9044, 129 S. 3rd St. - (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) No dates on cooked hamburgers in walk in cooler.
McDonalds, 3606 U.S. Hwy 41 S. - (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Paper found in hand wash sink.
Wagon Wheel, 1145 Lafayette Ave. - (1 Critical) Debris found on bar soda nozzles.
365 Bar & Grill, 1367 Wabash Ave. - (1 Critical) Corn and beans being held past hold date (discarded)
Hickory Farms, 3401 S. U.S. Hwy 41 - (1 Critical) No temporary hand wash set up.
Wendy’s, 2803 Wabash Ave. - (3 Non-Critical)
The Verve, 677 Wabash Ave. - (2 Non-Critical)
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill, 2506 S. 3rd St. - (1 Non-Critical)
McDonalds, 2633 S. Indiana 46 - (1 Non Critical)
Gingersnaps East, 2405 Poplar St. - (1 Non-Critical)
Magdy’s, 2026 S. 3rd St. - (1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with No Violations
Ripley’s Bar & Grill, 830 Oak St.
American Legion Pioneer Post #340, 2150 Tippecanoe St.
Dollar General, 735 W. National Ave.
St. Benedict Church Soup Kitchen, 128 S. 9th St.
Wayne Newton Post 356 American Legion, 1346 Wabash Ave.
Menards, 1888 E. Jessica Dr.
Prairie Creek Country Mark, 15817 St. Rd 63
Follow Up
Taj-Mahal, 1349 S. 3rd St.
Imperial Lanes, 400 N. 3rd St. - (1 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Front bar soda nozzle found with debris and snack bar toaster found with debris.
Approved to Open
Wings Etc, 4680 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Commented
