Food Inspections May 10-May 15, 2021

Royal Mandarin Express, 43 Southland Shopping Center-(3 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Found par cooked broccoli at 73F. No dates on prepared food in walk in cooler. Found scouring pad in hand wash sink.
Patty Shack, 667 Wabash Ave-(2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Several uncovered employee drinks found in kitchen. Eggs found on top shelf of walk in cooler.
15 E National Ave OM Food Mart, 15 E National Ave-(1 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Black debris found on fountain nozzles.
Cajun Café, 3401 S US Hwy 41-(1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Fried rice found in rice cooker at 87F (discarded)
Kroger, 2650 Wabash Ave-(1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Observed gloves and test strips in hand wash sink in prep room. Handheld meat chopper found in hand wash sink in meat dept.
Ripley’s Bar and Grill, 830 Oak St-(1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Observed food being held past 7 day marking in walk in cooler.
Big Willy’s Townhouse, 1724 Lafayette Ave-(1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Sanitizer not measured in dishwasher.
Country Club of Terre Haute, 57 Allendale-(1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Several homemade dressings, pico de gallo, and sauces held longer than 7 days.
Vikings Foodmart, 1160 W US Hwy 40-(1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed built up debris in ice dispenser at fountain machine.
Casey’s General Store #1993, 819 W National Ave-(1 Critical) Black debris found on soda fountain nozzles.
Dollar General #3862, 735 W National Ave -(1 Critical) Found multiple dented cans.
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, 3551 S US Hwy 41-(1 Critical) Found multiple sanitizer buckets and the 3 bay sink without sanitizer.
Burger King #127, 1160 US Hwy 40-(1 Non-Critical)
CVS #8639, 670 E Margaret Ave-(1 Non-Critical)
Walgreens #7443, 3603 S US Hwy 41-(1 Non-Critical)
Establishments With No Violations
American Legion Post #501, 1001 W National Ave
Arby’s Restaurant, 2345 S State Rd 46
Devaney Elementary School, 1011 S Brown Ave
FiFi’s Lunch Box, 2901 Wabash Ave
Gordon Food Service, 5000 S 7th St
Grandma Vera’s Café & Bakery, 1001 W National Ave
The Cafe, 2723 S 7th St
Valley Tobacco & Grocery, 420 W National Ave
West Vigo Elementary School, 501 Olive St
West Vigo Middle School, 4750 Sarah Meyers
Follow Up
Ulloa’s Market Store & Mexican Cuisine, 1420 Lafayette Ave-(5 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed eggs being stored above cooked foods in cooler. Ready to eat foods found without dates. Hand wash sink found with accumulated debris. Found several produce items that were rotten (discarded) Blender found with cracks and layers of tape around it to secure.
Approved to Operate at Jeep Junkies
Cotton Chaos
Kountry Time Foods
Approved to Operate at Colonial Fair
Dre’s Ribs
Approved to Operate at Union Hospital
R & W Concessions
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.