Sonic Drive-In, 2149 S St 46-(1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Soda nozzle at both fountain drink stations found with built up black debris.

Buffalo Wild Wings Grill and Bar, 3718 S US Hwy 41-(1 Critical) Soda nozzle at bar found with accumulated debris.

Crossroads Nutrition, 5137 S US Hwy 41-(1 Critical) Observed pink debris inside upright ice machine.

Kroger, 4714 US Hwy 41-(1 Non-Critical)

Corsair Cafe, 581 S Airport St-(1 Non-Critical)

Establishments with no violations

Honey Creek Middle School, 6601 S Carlisle St

AFC Sushi @ Kroger #987, 4714 S US Hwy 41

Riley Elementary School, 6200 S Canal St

Culver’s of Terre Haute, 5530 New Margaret Dr

Hoosier Prairie Elementary School, 2800 W Harlan Rd 

