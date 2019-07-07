Real Hacienda, 2141 S. Indiana 46 - (2 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Swarms of gnats found around kitchen. Accumulated debris found on cup rack, and storage racks throughout kitchen.
A&J, 1111 Veteran Square - (2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Corn on stove top in pan found at 75°F should be 41°F or less. No proof of certified food handler.
Pizza Hut Delivery, 1301 Wabash Ave. - (1 Non-Critical)
Pizza Hut, 3040 Wabash Ave. - (1 Non-Critical)
Speedway #7717, 2445 Hulman St. - (1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with No Violations
Sonic, 2110 Ft Harrison
Wingstop, 2828 S. Third St.
Fairfield Inn & Suites, 475 E. Margaret Ave.
Comfort Suites of Terre Haute, 501 E. Margaret Ave.
Hampton Inn Terre Haute, 3325 U.S. Hwy 41 S.
Walgreens, 3603 S. U.S. Hwy 41
McDonalds, 3606 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Sushi Box, 4350 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Lawton Byrom VFW Post 972, 1111 Veterans Square
Asian Market, 673 Wabash Ave.
Edible Bouquets by Janaki, 2250 Wabash Ave. #2
Mobile Approved to Operate
Mr Frosty’s Soft Serve Ice Cream
