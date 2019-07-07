Food inspections photo

Real Hacienda, 2141 S. Indiana 46 - (2 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Swarms of gnats found around kitchen. Accumulated debris found on cup rack, and storage racks throughout kitchen.

A&J, 1111 Veteran Square - (2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Corn on stove top in pan found at 75°F should be 41°F or less. No proof of certified food handler.

Pizza Hut Delivery, 1301 Wabash Ave. - (1 Non-Critical)

Pizza Hut, 3040 Wabash Ave. - (1 Non-Critical)

Speedway #7717, 2445 Hulman St. - (1 Non-Critical)

Establishments with No Violations

Sonic, 2110 Ft Harrison

Wingstop, 2828 S. Third St.

Fairfield Inn & Suites, 475 E. Margaret Ave.

Comfort Suites of Terre Haute, 501 E. Margaret Ave.

Hampton Inn Terre Haute, 3325 U.S. Hwy 41 S.

Walgreens, 3603 S. U.S. Hwy 41

McDonalds, 3606 S. U.S. Hwy 41

Sushi Box, 4350 S. U.S. Hwy 41

Lawton Byrom VFW Post 972, 1111 Veterans Square

Asian Market, 673 Wabash Ave.

Edible Bouquets by Janaki, 2250 Wabash Ave. #2

Mobile Approved to Operate

Mr Frosty’s Soft Serve Ice Cream

