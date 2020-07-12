Pimento Sunoco, 13200 S US Hwy 41 — (2 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Observed soda nozzles with accumulated debris. Two hand wash sinks in the front and back were blocked and not accessible.
Country Mark, 9950 S US Hwy 41 — (2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed soda nozzles with accumulated debris, observed 3 bay spray nozzle with accumulated mold/debris. Demonstration of knowledge/no person in charge.
Marathon Gas & Food, 1701 S 7th St — (2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed refrigerated food held at 48° F. Observed accumulated debris in ice machine.
Valley Tobacco & Grocery, 431 National — (2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris in ice machine. Observed hotdogs in cooler at 53° F.
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 4400 S US Hwy 41 — (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Breading station being cleaned improperly. All containers, trays, and strainers shall be cleaned every 4 hours or less.
Viking Food Mart, 1160 W US Hwy 40 — (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris on soda nozzles.
Outback Steakhouse, 3700 S US Hwy 41 — (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Cooked pasta, ribs, and chopped eggs found at 45-60° F, should be 41° F or less.
Roly Poly, 1429 N 6th St — (1 Critical) Observed accumulated debris on soda machine nozzles.
Buck’s Marathon, 4495 Erie Canal Rd — (1 Critical) Observed soda fountain nozzles with accumulated debris.
Speedway #5173, 3388 S US Hwy 41 — (4 Non-Critical)
Gordon Food Service, 5000 S 7th St — (2 Non-Critical)
Edibles Catering & Food, 2629 S 3rd St -(1 Non-Critical)
White Castle, 4340 S Us Hwy 41-(1 Non-Critical)
McDonald’s, 3606 Us Hwy 41-(1 Non-Critical)
Hulman Links 19th Hole, 990 N Chamberlain Rd-(1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with No Violations
Mark’s Par Three, 2401 N Chamberlain St
Marathon Junction, 3000 S US Hwy 41
Subway at Buck’s Marathon, 4491 Erie Canal Rd
Crossroads Nutrition, 5137 S US Hwy 41
Terre Haute Bowling Center, 600 E Springhill Dr
Clabber Girl Bake Shop, 900 Wabash Ave
Red Lobster #0070, 3407 S Hwy 41
Jimmy John’s, 1110 Wabash Ave
Circle K, 6270 E Wabash Ave
Rea Park, 3500 S 7th St
Pilot Corporation #297, 5555 E Margaret Ave
Dedicated Health, 1360 Lafayette Ave
Subway #297, 5555 E Margaret Ave
Big Lots #1953, 1800 Ft Harrison Rd
Burger King #5804, 2116 Lafayette Rd
365 Bar and Grill, 1367 Wabash Ave
Maui Stop & Shop, 4501 S 7th St
Sonka’s Irish Pub, 1366 Wabash Ave
St Benedict Church Soup Kitchen, 128 S 9th St
Approved to operate at July 4th at Fairbanks
Kountry Time Foods Trailer 1
Kountry Time Foods Trailer 2
