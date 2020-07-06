Southside Scoops, 2 W Honey Creek Pkwy-(2 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Ice machine found with accumulated debris on the top lip. Rotten raspberries found in fridge (discarded)
Plus One Liquids, 2951 S 25th St-(2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Accumulated debris observed on soda machine and frozen coffee machine. No proof of certified food handler.
Steak N Shake, 2900 S 3rd St -(2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Pink Debris found inside of ice machine. No sanitizer measured in dish wash machine or in wiping cloth buckets.
Roly Poly, 424 Wabash Ave-(2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed potato salad in cooler at 46F. 3 bay sink nozzle hangs below flood rim.
Denny’s #6452, 233 S 3rd St-(2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Employee drink found on service table without lid. Black debris found inside ice machine.
BPO Elks #86, 2125 N 25th St-(2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Accumulated debris observed on soda nozzle and nozzle holder. Mouse droppings found under dishwasher.
Dollar General #14463, 2501 Maple Ave -(1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Observed employee drinks on shelves and employee food found stored with bacon in cooler.
Subway, 1120 Wabash Ave-(1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris on soda nozzle and pink/black debris in ice machine.
Ultimate Fitness & Bariatric Center, 3171 S 3rd St-(1 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris on blender blade.
Rick’s Smokehouse, 3100 Wabash Ave-(1 Critical) No sanitizer measured in dishwasher.
Qdoba Mexican Grill, 3510 Riverside Plaza-(2 Non-Critical)
Walgreen’s #3486, 1300 Wabash Ave-(2 Non-Critical)
Dollar General Store #2569, 1168 Layafette Ave-(2 Non-Critical)
Family Dollar Store #2332, 1128 Locust St-(2 Non-Critical)
Dollar General, 1720 S 25th St-(2 Non-Critical)
The Ohio Building/Sycamore Winery, 672 Ohio St-(2 Non-Critical)
Rick’s Copper Bar, 810 Wabash Ave-(1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with No Violations
Gam3, 430 S 7th St
Subway #7488, 3206 Wabash Ave.
