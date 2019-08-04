Original Spaghetti, 2446 Wabash Ave. - (2 Critical, 6 Non-Critical) No one in charge at the time of inspection. Cobb web found in hand wash sink.
China Wok, 3247 N. 21st St. - (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Chicken held at 90 degrees (discarded)
Panera Bread Bakery, 5653 S. U.S. Hwy 41 - (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Black debris observed on lobby and drive thru nozzles.
Arby’s #8553, 2345 S. Indiana 46 - (1 Critical) Lobby and drive thru nozzles observed with black debris.
Outback Steakhouse, 3700 S. U.S. Hwy 41 - (2 Non-Critical)
Burger King #130, 2116 Lafayette Ave. - (2 Non- Critical)
Long John Silvers, 2039 Lafayette Ave. - (2 Non- Critical)
Burger King #127, 1160 U.S. Hwy 40 - (1 Non- Critical)
Subway #24693, 423 W. National Ave. - (1 Non-Critical)
Riley American Legion Post #328, 5603 S. Lama - (1 Non-Critical)
Rally’s #9102, 3175 Wabash Ave. - (1 Non-Critical)
Taco Bell #3001014, 3132 E. Wabash Ave. - (1 Non-Critical)
Maurizo’s Pizza, 5035 N. Lafayette - (1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with No Violations
Fontanet Action Community Team, 11168 Gallagher Rd
Family Dollar Store #32222, 8153 Rosedale Rd
Gam3, 430 S. 7th St.
Wayne Newton Post 346 American Legion, 1346 Wabash Ave.
Booker T Washington Community Center, 1101 S. 13th St.
Rural King, 3235 Wabash Ave.
Poplar Pub, 2800 Poplar Street Unit 27&29
Ripley’s Bar and Grill, 830 Oak St.
Tolly’s Bar and Grill, 2341 Maple Ave.
Holiday Inn Express, 2645 S. Joe Fox St.
Home 2 Suites by Hilton Terre Haute, 2625 Lucy Jane Lane
Ballyhoo Tavern, 900 Chestnut St.
Texas Roadhouse, 201 E. Turner
Approved to Operate at Thompson Honda Autism Ride
Dalton’s BBQ
Approved to Open
A-1 Food Mart, 408 S 7th St
