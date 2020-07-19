Wendy’s, 2803 Wabash Ave-(4 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Observed soda machine nozzles with accumulated debris. Observed sauces and topping at 78° F, should be 41° F. Serv-safe food handler certification not presented. Lettuce, cheese and food need labeled in walk in cooler.
TGI Friday’s, 3401 S US Hwy 41 — (2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Inside of ice machine found with debris. Upright dessert cooler maintaining foods at 47° F and up.
Sunrise Family Restaurant, 2949 S 5th St — (2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Shredded cheese and ham in topping cooler found at 55-57° F should be 41° for less. No sanitizer measured in ware washing machine.
Family Dollar, 1128 Locust St — (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Observed insects crawling in back on floors around merchandise.
Rally’s #9102, 3175 Wabash Ave— (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris on soda nozzles.
The Pit Stop, 6321 N Clinton St — (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris on cooler fan guards and vents.
Anthony Square Congregate Living, 400 College Ave — (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Accumulated carbon/build up on edges of pans.
Taco Bell, 3636 US Hwy 41 — (1 Critical,) 3 Bay nozzle found with accumulated black debris.
Quick Trip, Inc #5083, 5083 Lafayette Ave — (1 Critical) Observed accumulated debris in ice machine.
Ryves Hall Youth Center, 1356 Locust St — (2 Non-Critical)
Ritters Frozen Custard, 2203 N Lafayette Ave — (2 Non-Critical)
Light House Mission, 1201 S 13th — (1 Non-Critical)
Long John Silvers #47, 2039 Lafayette Ave — (1 Non-Critical)
Wise Pies Pizza & Subs, 9 S 6th St — (1 Non-Critical)
Booker T Washington Com Center, 1101 S 13th — (1 Non-Critical)
Food Mart, 1255 Locust St — (1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with No Violations
Family Dollar #32222, 8153 Rosedale Rd
Torner Community Center, 500 S Fruitridge
Burger King #133, 4790 S US Hwy 41
Wabash Senior Activity Center, 300 S 5th St
What’s the Scoop, 5040 S 7th St
Starbucks Café Company, 2500 Wabash Ave
5th St Nutrition, 428 Wabash Ave
Domino’s, 955 Wabash Ave
Burger King #14553, 3087 E Wabash Ave
Domino’s, 3300 N 25th St
Big Shooters, 2938 N 16th St
25th St Tavern, 2452 1st Ave
Harvest Bakery, 905 S 25th St
Moonlite Drive-in Theater, 5056 Lafayette Ave
The Life Center, 3000 College Ave
Dollar Tree, 1361 Ft Harrison
Dollar General #6061, 7 Meadows Shopping Center
Long John Silvers #33, 3485 S US Hwy 41
Approved to Operate at Vigo County Fair
Grandma’s Ice Tea
The Fried Pie Guys
Mac Fun Foods
Old Country Creamery
Sati Babi
Approved to Operate at Summer Fest
Cones and Floats
Classic Treats
Classic Café
Classic Bakery
Yum Yum Shoppe
Approved to Open
Dollar General, 9410 US Hwy 41
Follow Up
Original Spaghetti Shop
