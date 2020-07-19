Wendy’s, 2803 Wabash Ave-(4 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Observed soda machine nozzles with accumulated debris. Observed sauces and topping at 78° F, should be 41° F. Serv-safe food handler certification not presented. Lettuce, cheese and food need labeled in walk in cooler.

TGI Friday’s, 3401 S US Hwy 41 — (2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Inside of ice machine found with debris. Upright dessert cooler maintaining foods at 47° F and up.

Sunrise Family Restaurant, 2949 S 5th St — (2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Shredded cheese and ham in topping cooler found at 55-57° F should be 41° for less. No sanitizer measured in ware washing machine.

Family Dollar, 1128 Locust St — (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Observed insects crawling in back on floors around merchandise.

Rally’s #9102, 3175 Wabash Ave— (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris on soda nozzles.

The Pit Stop, 6321 N Clinton St — (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris on cooler fan guards and vents.

Anthony Square Congregate Living, 400 College Ave — (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Accumulated carbon/build up on edges of pans.

Taco Bell, 3636 US Hwy 41 — (1 Critical,) 3 Bay nozzle found with accumulated black debris.

Quick Trip, Inc #5083, 5083 Lafayette Ave — (1 Critical) Observed accumulated debris in ice machine.

Ryves Hall Youth Center, 1356 Locust St — (2 Non-Critical)

Ritters Frozen Custard, 2203 N Lafayette Ave — (2 Non-Critical)

Light House Mission, 1201 S 13th — (1 Non-Critical)

Long John Silvers #47, 2039 Lafayette Ave — (1 Non-Critical)

Wise Pies Pizza & Subs, 9 S 6th St — (1 Non-Critical)

Booker T Washington Com Center, 1101 S 13th — (1 Non-Critical)

Food Mart, 1255 Locust St — (1 Non-Critical)

Establishments with No Violations

Family Dollar #32222, 8153 Rosedale Rd

Torner Community Center, 500 S Fruitridge

Burger King #133, 4790 S US Hwy 41

Wabash Senior Activity Center, 300 S 5th St

What’s the Scoop, 5040 S 7th St

Starbucks Café Company, 2500 Wabash Ave

5th St Nutrition, 428 Wabash Ave

Domino’s, 955 Wabash Ave

Burger King #14553, 3087 E Wabash Ave

Domino’s, 3300 N 25th St

Big Shooters, 2938 N 16th St

25th St Tavern, 2452 1st Ave

Harvest Bakery, 905 S 25th St

Moonlite Drive-in Theater, 5056 Lafayette Ave

The Life Center, 3000 College Ave

Dollar Tree, 1361 Ft Harrison

Dollar General #6061, 7 Meadows Shopping Center

Long John Silvers #33, 3485 S US Hwy 41

Approved to Operate at Vigo County Fair

Grandma’s Ice Tea

The Fried Pie Guys

Mac Fun Foods

Old Country Creamery

Sati Babi

Approved to Operate at Summer Fest

Cones and Floats

Classic Treats

Classic Café

Classic Bakery

Yum Yum Shoppe

Approved to Open

Dollar General, 9410 US Hwy 41

Follow Up

Original Spaghetti Shop 

Tags

Recommended for you