Real Hacienda, 2141 S. Indiana 46, (2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical). Observed an abundance of gnats in bar area around sink, bar soda nozzles and throughout kitchen area. Soda nozzle gun and holder observed with pink debris, ice machine in back of kitchen observed with black debris.
Logan’s Rib-Eye, 100 S. Fruitridge Ave., (2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical). Found pink debris in soda gun nozzle. Certified food handler certificate expired.
Maurizio’s Pizza, 5035 N. Lafayette Ave., (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical). Found rotten salami in toppings refrigerator (discarded).
Wayne Newton American Legion Post 346, 1346 Wabash Ave., (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical). Observed pink debris in ice machines and in bar soda guns, soda gun holder.
Stables Steakhouse, 939 Poplar St., (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical). Observed accumulated black debris around and in bar soda nozzles.
Vigo County Jail, 201 Cherry St., (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical). Ready-to-eat foods found without date markings in upright cooler.
Moon Lite Drive-In, 5056 Lafayette Ave., (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical). No certified food handler.
The Mixing Bowl, 2619 Fort Harrison Road, (1 Critical). Found ground sausage, black beans and rice held past seven days.
Red Room Cakery, 2619 Fort Harrison Road, (1 Critical). Found sanitizer bucket in hand wash sink.
Expressway Mart, 2455 Lafayette Ave., (1 Critical). Found ice machine in backroom with built up debris.
Wise Pies Pizza and Subs, 9 S. Sixth St., (1 Critical). Sanitizer not measured in sanitizer bucket.
Imperial Lanes, 400 N. Third St., (1 Critical). Observed gnats on and around three-bay sink behind bar.
Terre Haute Skate World, 481 W. Honey Creek Drive, (1 Critical). Observed accumulated debris in ice machine.
St. Benedict Church Soup Kitchen, 128 S. Ninth St., (1 Critical). Observed accumulated black debris in ice machine in dry storage room.
Rea Park, 3500 S. Seventh St., (1 Critical). Found built up debris on soda nozzles and ice chute.
M. Moggers Brewery, 908 Poplar St., (2 Non-Critical).
Riley American Legion Post 328, 5603 S. Lama, (1 Non-Critical).
Pizza King, 2000 Wabash Ave., (1 Non-Critical).
Sati Babi Commissary, 1600 S. Sixth St., (1 Non-Critical).
Kleptz, 9711 E. U.S. 40, (1 Non-Critical).
Sweet Lou’s Pizzeria, 8567 E. Wabash Ave., (1 Non-Critical).
Establishments with no violations
Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 85, 1655 S. 14th St.
TC West Variety Store, 631 S. 14th St.
Vigo County Historical Society Museum, 929 Wabash Ave.
Wolfe’s Terre Haute Auto Auction, 1717 E. Margaret Drive
Edible Bouquets by Janaki, 2250 Wabash Ave.
Cranky’s, 2155 N. 13th St.
Ballyhoo Tavern, 900 Chestnut St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.