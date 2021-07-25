Seelymart, 9681 E US Hwy 40-(2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found cups and cans on hand wash sink. Found fountain nozzles and ice machine with built up debris.
Country Club Snack Bar, 57 Allendale Dr
Meijer Store #285, 5600 E Margaret Dr-(1 Critical) Found several packages of rotten grapes and strawberries (discarded)
Marathon Gas and Food, 1701 S 7th St-(1 Critical) Certified food handler certificate expired.
Coffee Cup Family Restaurant, 1512 Lafayette Ave-(1 Critical) Found opened drink on clean dish rack.
Tokyo Grill, 2950 S 3rd St-(1 Critical) Ice machine in kitchen found with pink debris.
Texas Roadhouse, 201 E Turner-(1 Critical) Chlorine sanitizer not measured in dishwasher at bar.
Bar Botics, 671 Wabash Ave-(1 Critical) Soda nozzles found with accumulated pink debris.
Quick Shop Gas, 7890 E Wabash Ave -(1 Critical) Found meat slicer with old debris.
New Day Cafe, 2919 S 3rd St-(2 Non-Critical)
Speedway, 2445 Hulman St-(2 Non-Critical)
Panda Garden, 3540 S US Hwy 41-(2 Non-Critical)
Lawton Byrum VFW Post 972, 1111 Veterans Square-(1 Non-Critical)
Pizza Hut of North Terre Haute, 2001 Lafayette Ave- (1 Non-Critical)
Fresh Thyme, 4428 S US Hwy 41-(1 Non-Critical)
Union Hospital West Coffee Shop, 1606 N 7th St-(1 Non-Critical)
Country Mart, 4802 US Hwy 150 W-(1 Non-Critical)
Establishmentswith No Violations
Subway #297, 5555 E Margaret Ave
Pilot Travel Center, 5555 E Margaret Ave
Dollar General #4894, 9580 E Hwy 40
Square Donuts, 935 Wabash Ave
Eastern House, 1295 S 3rd St
Ultimate Fitness & Bariatric Center, 3171 S 3rd Pl
Amvets Post 222, 65 S Schley Ave
Landing @ Ft. Harrison, 3350 N 4th St
Arby’s 7802, 2155 Lafayette Ave
Zorah Temple Shrine, 420 N 7th St
Sycamore Manor, 222 S 25th
Ace Sushi @ Fresh Thyme, 4428 S US Hwy 41
Bar Bosco, 804 S 7th St
Starbucks, 3017 S US Hwy 41
Tolly’s Bar and Grill, 2341 Maple Ave
J Ford’s Black Angus, 129 S 7th St
Approved to Open
The Hub, 1606 N 7th St
Follow Up
Valley Grill, 2170 N 3rd
Approved to Operate at Blueberry Festival
Terre Food Coop Market
Approved to Operateat The Mill
Papaw’s Shake-ups
