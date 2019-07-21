Taco Bell #3001036, 2105 N Lafayette Ave — (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Accumulated debris found on door seal of upright freezer and handles to steamer. Accumulated debris found on drive thru soda fountain nozzles.
Light House Mission, 1201 S 13th St — (2 Critical) Dishwasher nozzle found with accumulated debris. Dead roaches found around equipment.
Coffee Cup Family Restaurant, 1512 Lafayette Ave — (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Diced ham, sausage and fruit mixture in toppings cooler found at 56-64F should be 41F or less.
Uncle Herbie’s, 2206 Hendricks — (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Flies and gnats observed throughout establishment.
Little Caesars, 1834 Lafayette Ave — (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) 3 bay sink nozzle found with accumulated debris.
Snacks Café Inc, 7 W Paris Ave — (1 Critical) Found eggs and cheese in walk in cooler at 57F should be 41F or less.
Landing at Ft Harrison, 3350 N 4th St — (1 Critical) Accumulated debris found in ice machine.
KOA-TH, 5995 E Sony Dr — (1 Critical) Accumulated debris found in ice machine.
Taco Bell #3001080, 2319 S St Rd 46 — (2 Non-Critical)
West Vigo IGA, 1000 W National Ave — (1 Non-Critical)
Ulloa’s Market Place, 1420 Lafayette Ave — (1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with no violations
The Life Center, 3000 College Ave
Dollar General, 735 W National Ave
Main Event, 10001 E Margaret Ave
Approved to Operate at Blueberry Festival
Harvest Bakery
Appleseed Farm
Terre Foods Cooperative
Approved to Open
Homey’s Que & Grill, 1100 S 13th St
