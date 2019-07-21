Taco Bell #3001036, 2105 N Lafayette Ave — (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Accumulated debris found on door seal of upright freezer and handles to steamer. Accumulated debris found on drive thru soda fountain nozzles.

Light House Mission, 1201 S 13th St — (2 Critical) Dishwasher nozzle found with accumulated debris. Dead roaches found around equipment.

Coffee Cup Family Restaurant, 1512 Lafayette Ave — (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Diced ham, sausage and fruit mixture in toppings cooler found at 56-64F should be 41F or less.

Uncle Herbie’s, 2206 Hendricks — (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Flies and gnats observed throughout establishment.

Little Caesars, 1834 Lafayette Ave — (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) 3 bay sink nozzle found with accumulated debris.

Snacks Café Inc, 7 W Paris Ave — (1 Critical) Found eggs and cheese in walk in cooler at 57F should be 41F or less.

Landing at Ft Harrison, 3350 N 4th St — (1 Critical) Accumulated debris found in ice machine.

KOA-TH, 5995 E Sony Dr — (1 Critical) Accumulated debris found in ice machine.

Taco Bell #3001080, 2319 S St Rd 46 — (2 Non-Critical)

West Vigo IGA, 1000 W National Ave — (1 Non-Critical)

Ulloa’s Market Place, 1420 Lafayette Ave — (1 Non-Critical)

Establishments with no violations

The Life Center, 3000 College Ave

Dollar General, 735 W National Ave

Main Event, 10001 E Margaret Ave

Approved to Operate at Blueberry Festival

Harvest Bakery

Appleseed Farm

Terre Foods Cooperative

Approved to Open

Homey’s Que & Grill, 1100 S 13th St

