TGI Friday’s, 3401 S. U.S. Hwy 41 - (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Grilled onions, asparagus and hard boiled eggs in open top coolers found at 52°F. No sanitizer measured in several wiping cloth buckets.
Fazolis, 2930 S. Third St. - (1 Critical, 5 Non-Critical) Sliced sausage, shredded cheese and cooked broccoli found in open top cooler at 53-55°F should be 41°F or less.
Sunrise Family Restaurant, 2949 S. Fifth St. - (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) In open top cooler, cottage cheese and diced ham found at 62-67°F should be 41°F or less.
Royal Mandarin, 11 Meadows Shopping Center - (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Ice machine observed with black debris.
5th Street Nutrition, 428 Wabash Ave. - (3 Non-Critical)
Cracker Barrel, 429 E. Margaret Dr. - (3 Non-Critical)
Taj Mahal, 1349 S. Third St. - (3 Non- Critical)
Stables Steakhouse, 939 Poplar St. - (2 Non-Critical)
Family Dollar, 1128 Locust - (2 Non-Critical)
Chick-Fil-A, 3675 S. U.S. Hwy 41 - (1 Non-Critical)
Poplar Food Mart, 1257 Poplar St. - (1 Non-Critical)
CVS, 1320 Maple Ave. - (1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with No Violations
Homey’s Que and Grill, 1100 S. 13th St.
Cannonball Harley Davidson, 3912 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Terre Haute Children’s Museum, 727 Wabash Ave.
Dollar Tree, 2191 S. Indiana 46
Dollar General #6061, 7 Meadows Shopping Center
Meijer Store #285 Convenience Store, 5600 East New Margaret Dr.
Dollar Tree, 1361 Ft Harrison
Starbucks Coffee Company, 2500 Wabash Ave.
Ft Harrison Mini Mart, 1301 Ft Harrison
Family Dollar, 1400 Poplar St.
Subway, 4491 Erie Canal Rd
Moonlight Drive In, 5056 N. Lafayette
Family Dollar Store #3890, 7 Plaza North Shopping Center
Approved to Open
First Wok, 2570 Wabash Ave.
Approved to Operate at Water Tower Estates
One Cheesy Family
