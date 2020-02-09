Penn Station East Coast Subs #194, 2736 B Wabash - (3 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Spray bottle and lettuce found in hand wash sink. 3 bay sink found with hot water shut off due to leak. Slicer observed with dry accumulated debris.
Quick Trip, 1140 Fruitridge Ave. - (3 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Sandwich in hot box found at 122°F should be 135°F or above. Mouse droppings found in dry storage area. Employee standing in doorway smoking a cigarette.
Quick Trip #1560, 1650 N. 25th St. - (3 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Chicken strips and wings in warmer found at 112-119°F should be at least 135°F. Found scraper and key in hand wash sink. Chicken breading found at room temperature.
1255 Locust St. Food Mart, 1255 Locust St. - (2 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Hand wash sink removed for construction, sink never reinstalled. No sanitizer provided. No soap provide for hand sink.
301 S. 3rd St. Food Mart, 301 S. 3rd St. - (2 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) No hand wash sink provided. No sanitizer provided.
Quick Trip, 1301 Poplar St. - (1 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Black debris found inside of ice machine.
Chavas Mexican Grill, 669 Wabash Ave. - (1 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) No certified food handler.
Citgo Food Mart, 743 Lafayette Ave. - (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Pizza slices in warmer found at 110°F, should be 135°F or above.
820 National Ave. Food Mart, 820 National Ave. - (1 Critical) Hot dogs and tornados on roller grill found at 104-111°F should be 135°F or above.
1257 Poplar Food Mart, 1257 Poplar St. - (1 Critical) No certified food handler on staff.
Quick Trip, 501 S. 3rd St. - (1 Critical) Accumulated debris on/inside of ice machine.
Quick Trip, 5083 Lafayette Ave. - (3 Non-Critical)
1831 N. 3rd St. Food Mart, 1831 N. 3rd St. - (3 Non-Critical)
Aldi #65, 5501 S. SR 41 - (1 Non-Critical)
Quick Trip, 1131 N. 3rd St. - (1 Non-Critical)
Circle K #2255, 1280 Lafayette Ave. - (1 Non Critical)
Domino’s Pizza, 4408 S. 7th St. - (1 Non- Critical)
Starbucks #54748, 5510 E. New Margaret Ave. - (1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with No Violations
Dollar Tree, 2191 S. Indiana 46
Culvers of Terre Haute, Indiana 46
Subway, 5785 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Aldi, 2322 S. Indiana 46
Canteen Vending, 1219 N. Fruitridge
Asian Market, 673 Wabash Ave.
Family Dollar, 1400 Poplar St.
Domino’s, 3300 N. 25th St.
Approved to Open
Gail’s Kitchen, 1111 Veterans Square
Que Bueno’s Fresh Mexican Grill, 1559 Ft Harrison Rd
