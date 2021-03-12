Original Spaghetti, 2446 Wabash Ave. (four critical, four non-critical) Observed built-up debris on ice machine (backroom) fountain nozzles and ice dispensers (soda machine). Found baking pans with encrusted grease on surface. Found pasta in walk-in cooler without date, cheese also found without date in front cooler. Observed debris in handwashing sink (to be used for handwashing only). Floors have accumulated debris on or around equipment.
MCL Cafeteria, 3 Meadows Lane (four critical, one non-critical) Found lemon slicer, slicer components with built-up food debris. Found multiple items in walk-in cooler without date markings. Observed employee in dishwashing area not washing hands between loading and unloading. Found fried chicken and cooked broccoli at 108F to 128F; should be 135F and over.
Real Hacienda, 2750 S. Third St. (two critical, six non-critical) Found rotten lemons in cooler. Found chicken and steak in toppings cooler at 49F (should be 41F or less).
La Isla Mexican Restaurant, 1480 Fort Harrison Road (one critical, one non-critical) Observed handwash sink on prep line blocked, not easily accessible.
Roly Poly, 424 Wabash Ave. (two critical) Observed homemade dressing in cooler with date marking of 1/13, did not know their holding time. Observed handwash sink handle broken.
Circle K #35, 380 N. Third St. (one critical, two non-critical) Observed built-up debris in and around ice dispenser for fountain machine.
Bob Evans Restaurant #58, 255 E. Margaret Ave. (one critical, one non-critical) Several foods on omelet bar held past discard date (discarded).
Wings Etc., 4680 S. U.S. 41 (two non-critical)
Domino’s Pizza, 955 Wabash Ave. (two non-critical)
Establishments with no violations
Domino’s Pizza, 4480 S. Seventh St.
Big Lots #1729, 4650 Dixie Bee Road
Follow-up inspection
Original Spaghetti, 2446 Wabash Ave. No violations.
Approved to open
15 E. National Ave. OM Food Mart, 15 E. National Ave.
