Wings Etc Grill & Pub, 1800 Ft Harrison Rd - (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Ice machine observed with pink debris.
Climbing Cafe, 5070 S. 7th St. - (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Sanitizer not measured in sanitizer bucket.
Save-A-Lot, 3 Plaza North Shopping Center - (2 Non-Critical)
McDonald’s, 222 S. 3rd St. - (2 Non-Critical)
Monical’s Pizza, 3704 S. U.S. Hwy 41 - (1 Non-Critical)
Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt, 3530 S. U.S. Hwy 41 - (1 Non-Critical)
Wings Etc Grill & Pub, 4680 S. U.S. Hwy 41 - (1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with No Violations
Big Lots, 4650 Dixie Bee Rd
Jimmy John’s, 3734 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Big Willy’s Townhouse, 1724 Lafayette Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.