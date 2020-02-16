Food inspections photo

Wings Etc Grill & Pub, 1800 Ft Harrison Rd - (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Ice machine observed with pink debris.

Climbing Cafe, 5070 S. 7th St. - (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Sanitizer not measured in sanitizer bucket.

Save-A-Lot, 3 Plaza North Shopping Center - (2 Non-Critical)

McDonald’s, 222 S. 3rd St. - (2 Non-Critical)

Monical’s Pizza, 3704 S. U.S. Hwy 41 - (1 Non-Critical)

Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt, 3530 S. U.S. Hwy 41 - (1 Non-Critical)

Wings Etc Grill & Pub, 4680 S. U.S. Hwy 41 - (1 Non-Critical)

Establishments with No Violations

Big Lots, 4650 Dixie Bee Rd

Jimmy John’s, 3734 S. U.S. Hwy 41

Big Willy’s Townhouse, 1724 Lafayette Ave.

