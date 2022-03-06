Long John Silver’s, 2021 Wabash Ave. — (2 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Salmon station cooler found at 47°F-48°F should be 41°F or less. Found cooked shrimp held past date of expiration.
Original Spaghetti, 2446 Wabash Ave. — (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Ice machine found with accumulated black debris. Ham, pepperoni, salami and cheese found at 44°F-46°F should be 41°F or less.
TGI Friday’s, 3401 S. U.S. Hwy 41— (2 Critical) Front hand wash sink found with accumulated residue. Philly burger set found without date markings.
Cajun Café, 3401 S. U.S. Hwy 41 — (2 Critical) Ice machine found with accumulated debris.
Little Bear Coffee, 2720 Lafayette Ave. – (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Employee drinks observed on prep table with blenders.
Pizza Hut of North Terre Haute, 2001 Lafayette Ave. — (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed pink debris on ice machine in kitchen.
Dollar General, 2501 Maple Ave. — (1 Critical) Found shredded cheese, sour cream, cottage cheese, strawberry milk, chicken nugget lunchables, half and half and French onion dip all found at 58°F-63°F in dairy cooler in backroom.
Jimmy John’s, 1110 Wabash Ave. – (1 Critical) Observed pink debris in fountain ice chute in seating area.
Fraternal Order of Police Lodge, 1655 S. 14th St. — (1 Critical) Rodent bait blocks scattered around perimeter of bar floor, shall be stored in covered, tamper-resistant bait stations.
Kroger, 4714 S. U.S. Hwy 41 — (1 Critical) Hand wash sinks in bakery and deli found with accumulated debris.
Otter Creek Middle School, 4801 N. Lafayette Ave. — (1 Critical) Dishwasher water temperature reaching 148°F, shall be 160°F to properly sanitize.
Show-Me’s, 2324 S. Third St. — (1 Critical) Raw chicken found at 48°F needs to be 41°F or less.
Pizza Hut Delivery, 1301 Wabash Ave. — (1 Non-Critical)
Walmart Supercenter, 5555 S. U.S. Hwy 41 — (1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with No Violations
25th Street Tavern, 2452 First Ave.
AFC Sushi-Kroger, 4714 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Asian Market, 673 Wabash Ave.
Cabin Pub and Grub, 1350 Hulman St.
Corsair Café, 581 South Airport St.
Dunkin Donuts, 2060 Lafayette Ave.
Little Cee’s Pizza, 2522 Krumbharr
North Vigo High School, 3434 Maple Ave.
Oriental Market, 2501 S. Third St.
Ouabache Elementary, 501 Maple Ave.
Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, 3551 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Sarah’s Philippines Store, 114 N. 13th St.
Starbuck’s Coffee Company, 2500 Wabash Ave.
Terre Town Elementary School, 2121 Boston Ave.
