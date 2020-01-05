Maurizio’s Pizza, 2940 Wabash Ave. - (2 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Ice machine observed with black debris. No dates on portioned out meats in prep table.
Baymont, 3070 S. 1st St. - (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) No proof of certified food handler. No sanitizer provided.
Union Hospital, 1606 N. 7th St. - (2 Critical) Crumbled sausage in cooler drawer found at 58°F (discarded) Hand wash sink in front deli area found with ice inside. Hand wash sink in dishwashing area found with rubber gloves inside.
Golden Corral, 10 W. Johnson Dr. - (1 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Utensil surface temperature in dish washer found at 141°F should be 168°F or above.
Quality Inn, 555 S. 3rd St. - (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Hand wash sink being used for dumping and holding dirty dishes, only to be used for handwashing.
Hampton Inn, 3325 U.S. Hwy 41 S. - (1 Critical) No certified food handler on staff.
Ryves Hall Youth Center, 1356 Locust St. - (2 Non-Critical)
Days Inn and Suites, 101 E. Margaret Ave. - (2 Non-Critical)
Amvets, 65 S. Schley Pl. - (2 Non-Critical)
Hilton Garden Inn, 750 Wabash Ave. - (1 Non-Critical)
Super 8 Motel, 3089 S. 1st St. - (1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with No Violations
Holiday Inn Express, 2645 S. Joe Fox St.
Pear Tree, 3050 Highway 41 S.
Rodeway Inn, 400 S. 3rd St
Club Koyote, 121 E. Paris Rd
Approved to Open
Rick’s Copper Bar, 810 Wabash Ave.
