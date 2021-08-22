Food Inspections August 2-7, 2021

Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt, 3530 S US Hwy 41-(2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found built up food debris in front hand wash sink. No proof of certified food handler on staff.
Bandana’s Bar-B-Q, 3060 S US Hwy 41-(1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Multiple hand wash sinks not accessible due to trash cans in front of them.
Penn Station East Coast Subs #182, 3642 S US Hwy 41-(1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Ice chute at soda fountain station observed with accumulated black debris.
Corsair Cafe, 581 S Airport St-(1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Coffee bar hand wash sink found with accumulated debris and dishes being stored on rack over hand wash sink.
Southside Scoops Inc, 2 W Honey Creek Pkwy-(1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed built up debris in ice machine.
Buffalo Wild Wings Grill and Bar, 3718 S US Hwy 41-(1 Critical) Found moldy jalapenos in walk in cooler (discarded)
Gingersnaps, 3125 S 3rd Pl-(1 Critical) Ice machine observed with accumulated black debris.
Subway #1762, 3520 S US Hwy 41 -(1 Critical) Found box with multiple rotten green peppers in walk in cooler (discarded)
Original Spaghetti, Inc, 2446 Wabash Ave-(4 Non-Critical)
Domino’s Pizza, 4408 S 7th St -(1 Non-Critical)
Pizza Hut, 2400 S 3rd St-(1 Non-Critical)
Dollar Tree #3164, 3648 S Us Hwy 41-(1 Non-Critical)
Hardee’s, 3381 S US Hwy 41-(1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with No Violations
Dollar General Store #4504, 979 Poplar St
Starbucks Coffee #11505, 2500 Wabash Ave
Thorton Oil #80, 2330 S 4rd St
Dollar Tree #3164, 3684 S US Hwy 41
Dollar General #6061, 7 Meadows Shopping Center
Ben’s Soft Pretzels, 5555 S US Hwy 41
Gordon Food Service, 5000 S 7th St
Approved to Open
Five Star Convenience Store, 1211 N 13th St
