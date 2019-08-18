Kroger, 2140 Ft Harrison Rd - (4 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Deli hand wash sink found full of cleaning supplies, No record or knowledge of cleaning frequency on deli slices. Employee did not wash hands after returning from break. Rust found on muffin pans and accumulated burnt on debris found on baking pans.
Baesler’s, 2900 Poplar St. - (2 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Herb Tomato Bisque soup on hot bar found at 112F internally (discarded) Establishment could not provide HACCP plans for reduced oxygen packaged products (ex ham cubes, chicken tenders, etc)
East Star Buffet, 3059 S. U.S. Hwy 41 - (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Sushi rice not marked with time to discard. Employee observed chopping romaine lettuce with bare hands.
Denny’s, 233 S. Third St. - (2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Knife rack found with built up debris. Observed several employee drinks in expo line on shelves above prep tables.
McDonalds, 222 S. Third St. - (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Soda nozzles at drive thru found unclean.
Ruby Tuesday’s, 3451 S. U.S. Hwy 41 - (1 Critical) Stacked clean dishes observed with debris.
Meadow’s Cafe, 2800 Poplar St. - (1 Critical) Clean dishes observed with debris.
Locust St. Food Mart, 1255 Locust St. - (2 Non-Critical)
Magic Wok, 3401 S. U.S. Hwy 41 - (2 Non-Critical)
Tecumseh Tavern, 192 Durkee’s Ferry Rd - (1 Non-Critical)
J. Fords Black Angus, 129 S. Seventh St. - (1 Non-Critical)
Sycamore Manor, 222 S. 25th St. - (1 Non-Critical)
Archies Bar, 2640 Prairieton Rd - (1 Non-Critical)
Saratoga Restaurant Inc, 431 Wabash Ave. - (1 Non-Critical)
Kroger, 4714 S. U.S. Hwy 41 - (1 Non-Critical)
AFC Sushi at Kroger, 4714 S. U.S. Hwy 41 - (1 Non-Critical)
Applebees Neighborhood Grill, 2506 S. Third St. - (1 Critical)
Establishments with No Violations
Lafayette Food Mart, 2455 Lafayette
Dollar General, 5781 N. Clinton St.
Dunkin Donuts, 2424 S. Third St.
Kisaki at Baesler’s Market, 2900 Poplar St.
The New Goshen Pub, 2477 Durkee’s Ferry Rd
N. 3rd St Food Mart, 1831 N. Third St.
Baskin Robbins #347878, 85 S. Fruitridge
301 S. 3rd Food Mart, 301 S. Third St.
Papa John’s #90, 1234 Wabash Ave.
The Café, 2723 S. Seventh St.
Starbucks, 4900 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Azzip Pizza, 4432 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Family Dollar, 1916 S. Third St.
CVS Pharmacy #8639, 670 Margaret Ave.
Approved to Operate at Vigo County Youth Football
Perk Me Up Coffee
