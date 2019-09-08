Subway, 3520 S. U.S. Hwy 41 - (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) No certified food handler on staff. Found scouring pad in hand wash sink in back room.
Little Caesars, 2520 Wabash Ave. Unit N - (1 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Italian sausage found at 57°F needs to be 41°F or less.
Hoosier Pete, 5083 N. Lafayette St. - (1 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) No sanitizer found at 3 bay sink.
Taco Casita, 2001 Wabash Ave. - (1 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Seasoned ground beef not cooled within appropriate time limits (discarded)
Bonebrakes Dairy Queen, 3201 Wabash Ave - (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) No dates on food containers in cooler (under sandwich counter)
Viking Food Mart, 1160 W. U.S. Hwy 40 - (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Accumulated debris observed on soda fountain nozzles and fountain ice chute.
American Legion Post #501, 1001 W. National Ave. - (1 Critical) Black debris found inside of ice machine.
Wal-Mart #1310, 5555 S. U.S. Hwy 41 - (1 Critical) Dishwasher in bakery found with maximum water temperature of 145°F, should be 160°F to properly sanitize.
McDonald’s, 3032 Wabash Ave. - (2 Non-Critical)
Long John Silvers, 3485 S. U.S. Hwy 41 - (2 Non-Critical)
CVS, 2440 Wabash Ave. - (1 Non-Critical)
Otter Creek Middle School, 4801 N. Lafayette Ave - (1 Non-Critical)
Monicals Pizza, 3704 S. U.S. Hwy 41 - (1 Non-Critical)
Penn Station East Coast Subs #182, 3642 S. U.S. Hwy 41 - (1 Non-Critical)
Maui Stop and Shop, 4501 S. 7th St. - (1 Non-Critical)
Follow Up
IHOP #5408, 2901 S. 3rd St. - (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Hand wash sink found with hash brown and food debris inside.
Establishments with No Violations
Sandcut Tavern, 6100 E. Rio Grande
Rio Grande Elementary, 5555 E. Rio Grande
Dixie Bee Elementary, 1655 E. Jessica Dr.
Honey Creek Middle School, 6601 Carlisle St.
Ben’s Soft Pretzels, 5555 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Devaney Elementary, 1011 S. Brown Ave.
Fuqua Elementary, 1111 Wheeler Ave.
Bob Evans, 3023 S. 2nd St.
Longhorn Steakhouse, 3290 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Papa John’s Pizza, 4842 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Rollie’s Pizza, 5030 S. 7th St.
Valley Tobacco & Grocery, 431 National Ave.
Marathon Junction, 3000 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Bandana’s BBQ, 3060 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Pizza Gallery, 630 E. Davis Dr.
Vigo County Head Start, 705 S. 5th
Approved to Operate at Sycamore Winery
Joe’s Garage
