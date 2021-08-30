Charlie’s, 1608 Crawford St-(2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found rotten oranges in back walk in cooler (discarded) Back ice machine found with accumulated debris on interior white plastic piece.
Ulloa’s Market Place, 1420 Lafayette Ave-(2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found rotten cactus in fruit and vegetable cooler in grocery area. Found several employee drinks on prep table without lids.
Wings Etc, 4680 US Hwy 41-(1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) No sanitizer measured in dishwasher and wiping cloth bucket sanitizer below 200ppm
Bucks Marathon, 4495 Erie Canal Rd-(1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found premade pizzas stored on rolling carts without time markings.
Baskin-Robbins, 85 S Fruitridge Ave-(1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed built up black debris in ice machine.
Little Cees Pizza, 2522 Krumbharr-(1 Critical) Observed accumulated debris on soda nozzles.
Wendy’s, 229 S 3rd St-(1 Critical) Soda nozzle in lobby observed with accumulated debris.
Subway, 1205 N Fruitridge Ave -(1 Critical) Found ham and turkey in prep cooler at 50.7F and above.
Ritters Frozen Custard, 2203 N Lafayette Ave -(1 Non-Critical)
Casey’s General Store, 1700 S 3rd St -(1 Non-Critical)
Java Haute, 3805 Wabash Ave-(1 Non-Critical)
CVS Pharmacy #8679, 2021 Ft Harrison Rd-(1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with No Violations
Big Lots #1729, 4650 Dixie Bee Rd
Subway at Bucks Marathon, 4491 Erie Canal Rd
Dollar General Store #7358, 4540 S State Rd 63
Casey’s General Store #1864, 3266 N 25th St
CVS Pharmacy #6685, 1320 Maple Ave
Domino’s, 3300 N 25th St
Dedicated Health, 1360 Lafayette Ave
Aldi #65, 5501 S US Hwy 41
Burger King #133, 4790 S US Hwy 41
Approved to Open
Doherty Dining Hall, 3320 Eastgate Place
Market on the Avenue, 3320 Eastgate Place
Ivy Fit, 1259 N Fruitridge Ave
Charcuterie Queens Mobile
Mama Maria’s Mobile
Approved to Operate at Hoosier Peach Classic
Porter’s Food Service
Approved to Operate at Meadows Summer Event
Honeysuckle Hill Bee-Stro
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.