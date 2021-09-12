Food Inspections Aug. 30-Sept. 4, 2021

Denny’s No. 6452, 233 S. Third St., (2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical). Hand wash sinks throughout establishment found with food and drink debris. Sausage and cheese at egg/omelet station found at 49-51F.

Taco Casita, 2001 Wabash Ave., (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical). Observed buildup of debris on ice chute inside ice machine.

Archie’s Bar, 2640 Prairieton Road, (1 Critical). Opened package of hot dogs and cooked hamburger patties held longer than seven days.

15 E. National Ave. Food Mart, 15 E. National Ave., (2 Non-Critical)

Circle K No. 35, 380 N. Third St., (1 Non-Critical)

Mama D’s, 1800 Wabash Ave., (1 Non-Critical)

Establishments with No Violations

Federal Coffee & Fine Foods, 683 Wabash Ave.

Dollar General No. 3862, 735 W. National Ave., West Terre Haute

Family Dollar Store No. 11084, 350 W. National Ave., West Terre Haute

Burger King No. 127, 1160 S. U.S. 40

Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.

Approved to Open

Studio 12, 1242 Maple Ave.

Fontanet Tavern, 11150 Gallagher Drive

Gopuff, 1101 S. 25th St.

Approved to Operate at Hobnob Market

CK Almonds

Jam’n Jelly Gals

Pauly’s BBQ

Sweet T’s Kettle Korn

Rosie Jean’s Sweet Tea and Jesus

