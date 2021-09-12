Food Inspections Aug. 30-Sept. 4, 2021

Denny’s No. 6452, 233 S. Third St., (2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical). Hand wash sinks throughout establishment found with food and drink debris. Sausage and cheese at egg/omelet station found at 49-51F.
Taco Casita, 2001 Wabash Ave., (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical). Observed buildup of debris on ice chute inside ice machine.
Archie’s Bar, 2640 Prairieton Road, (1 Critical). Opened package of hot dogs and cooked hamburger patties held longer than seven days.
15 E. National Ave. Food Mart, 15 E. National Ave., (2 Non-Critical)
Circle K No. 35, 380 N. Third St., (1 Non-Critical)
Mama D’s, 1800 Wabash Ave., (1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with No Violations
Federal Coffee & Fine Foods, 683 Wabash Ave.
Dollar General No. 3862, 735 W. National Ave., West Terre Haute
Family Dollar Store No. 11084, 350 W. National Ave., West Terre Haute
Burger King No. 127, 1160 S. U.S. 40
Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.
Approved to Open
Studio 12, 1242 Maple Ave.
Fontanet Tavern, 11150 Gallagher Drive
Gopuff, 1101 S. 25th St.
Approved to Operate at Hobnob Market
CK Almonds
Jam’n Jelly Gals
Pauly’s BBQ
Sweet T’s Kettle Korn
Rosie Jean’s Sweet Tea and Jesus
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.