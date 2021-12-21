The public is invited to cut certain downed trees at Shakamak State Park for firewood.
Trees eligible for firewood have fallen as a result of natural causes or have been dropped by property staff. They are along roadsides or in public areas such as campsites and picnic areas.
Permit sales begin Jan. 10 and end Feb. 25. The cost of one pickup-truck load is $10. All proceeds will be used for resource management and restoration efforts, including replacement of trees in campgrounds and other public areas.
A firewood permit must be obtained for each load at the park office between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday at the park office. Permits are not available on observed state holidays.
Wood may be cut and removed between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. daily. For more information, call 812-665-2158.
Firewood cut at Shakamak State Park is for personal use only and cannot be sold.
Shakamak State Park (on.IN.gov/shakamaksp) is at 6265 W State Road 48, Jasonville.
