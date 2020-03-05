Margaret Mary McMurtry -- a 2020 Indianapolis 500 Festival Princess -- will be at the Terre Haute Children's Museum for First Friday events on March 6 from 5 pm to 8 p.m.
McMurty is one of the three Indy 500 Princesses from Vigo County. She is bringing a "500 in a box" that contains a racing suit, a helmet, mini crowns, and flags for kids to see, and will be located on the second floor of the museum.
Admission for First Friday events is $5 per person or free for members.
