Ouabache Land Conservancy will host a fall foliage hike from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 23 at the Jackson-Schnyder Nature Preserve in West Terre Haute. The kid-friendly hike is to celebrate the 12th anniversary of the dedication of the state nature preserve.
Dr. Robert Jean, senior entomologist at Environmental Solutions & Innovations Inc. and an OLC Advisory Board member, will lead hikers through the tallgrass prairie and about 25 species of trees found on the 15-acre preserve at 1121 W. Concannon Ave.
Reservations are not required. Hikers are encouraged to social distance and wear long pants, hiking boots or sturdy tennis shoes.
To get to the preserve take U.S. 150 to St. Mary’s Avenue and turn west, drive past the Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College main entrance, continue west, and turn left on Bloomtown Road. After the railroad, turn right on Concannon Avenue. The entrance is just past the bridge, on the right.
For more details, to donate or join, visit www.ouabachelandconservancy.org/, follow OLC on Facebook, or email ouabachelandconservancy@gmail.com/.
