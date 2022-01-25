Saxophonist Paul Bro will perform in Indiana State University’s Faculty Artist Series at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3 in Boyce Recital Hall at the Landini Center for Performing and Fine Arts, 300 N. Seventh St.
Bro will be joined by ISU colleague Martha Krasnican on piano, DePauw University faculty Scotty Stepp on saxophone and Ming-Hui Kuo on marimba.
The recital will feature works by Giovanni Platti, John Adams, Dylan Champagne, Arturo Marquez, David Biedenbender and Fernande Decruck.
Admission is free. For more information, contact the ISU School of Music at 812-237-2771.
