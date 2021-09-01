On Sept. 25, riverSCAPE will partner will several different community groups and organizations to put on the second annual Explore Wabashiki Day in Bicentennial Park and the Wabashiki Fish and Wildlife Management Area.
“This day is planned to be packed full of entertaining and fun activities revolving around the Wabashiki. We want to spotlight the amazing resources available in our local parks and recreation areas,” said Dan Bradley, riverSCAPE Trails Committee chair .
Registration for the run/walk/trot can be completed at https://bit.ly/3kMIUoG
The event will take place on the western banks of the Wabash River near 65 S. Schley Place in West Terre Haute.
The day’s itinerary is as follows (location in parenthesis).
8-8:45 a.m.: McNichols Trail Run - 10k Check-In (Teardrop)
8:30-9:15 a.m.: Emily’s Walk - Check-In (Dewey Point)
9 a.m.: McNichols Trail Run - 10k Start (Teardrop)
9:30 a.m.: Emily's Walk - Start (Dewey Point)
10 a.m.- 2 p.m. - Rock Painting (Teardrop), Pumpkin Painting (Teardrop), Scavenger Hunt (Teardrop), DNR-Tent (Teardrop), Birdwatching (Dewey Point), and Food Trucks (Dewey Point/Teardrop)
10:30 a.m.: Guided Trail Bike Ride (Fairbanks Park)
10:30-11:45 a.m.: Turtle Trot Check-In
Noon: Turtle Trot Start (Teardrop)
Noon: Bike with a Biologist (Dewey Point)
