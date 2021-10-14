The Indiana Interscholastic Cycling League will host National Interscholastic Cycling Association teams, families and friends at a s'mores party from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 16 in Griffin Bike Park at 10700 Bono Road, Terre Haute.
The Indiana League will provide all sweet treats for those who join. Any individual interested in joining a mountain bike team can attend the parent-led activity. Parental supervision is required during this event; Indiana NICA coaches are not responsible for their registered student athletes.
Mountain bikers interested in joining a Vigo County/Terre Haute team can contact Eric Barawskas through Vigo County Composite MTB Team on Facebook and Instagram.
In addition, follow @NationalMTB for race highlights, program updates, industry news, photos, videos, contests and more. Tag @nationalmtb and @inmtbleague in addition to using hashtags such as #morekidsonbikes and #indianamtb.
For more information visit www.facebook.com/NationalMTB and www.twitter.com/NationalMTB.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.