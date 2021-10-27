Dueling Pianos fundraiser Friday

Poplar Pub Dueling Pianos will perform Friday in the Country Club of Terre Haute at 51 Allendale.
Costumes are encouraged at the fundraising event to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Wabash Valley and Chances and Services for Youth.
Doors open at 7 p.m. with entertainment from 8 to 11 p.m. Light appetizers and a cash bar will be available.
Advance tickets are $25; at the door, $30; reserved tables for eight, $250. Get tickets at casy_duelingpianos.eventbrite.com.
Event sponsors include Joe's Mechanical Heating & Cooling Services and The Dance Studio.
