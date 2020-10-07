First Hungarian Working Men’s Benefit and Death Society will serve chili and hot dogs at a drive-through fundraiser on Oct. 17 at the Hungarian Hall, North 22nd and Linden streets. Motorists are to enter from North 22nd and exit onto Linden.
Serving will begin at 4 p.m. and end at 7 p.m. or until sold out. Varieties of chili to be served includes the society’s award-winning Hungarian chili. A 16-ounce bowl will be available for $5, hot dogs for $2, and chili dogs for $3.
Also available at the event are whimsical cat and dog figures, handmade in Hungary. The stuffed felt figures are crafted by Eastern European artisans for The Sandor Collection as a way of preserving traditional Hungarian crafts.
They can be purchased as kits to be stuffed for $10, or as finished stand-up figures for $15, or as a pair for $25. Ethnic and Hungarian cookbooks also will be available for purchase.
