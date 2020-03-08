Dr. William Bell a physician, businessman

In the collection of the Vigo County Historical Society Museum are the papers of Dr. William Bell, a Terre Haute physician and businessman who died in 1925. Born on a farm in Park County in 1866, young William moved to Terre Haute with his family when he was 14. After attending business college and working at the Cook, Bell and Lowry Drugstore (“Active, Pushing and Reliable” according to their newspaper ads), William attended Ohio Medical College and returned home to practice medicine. In 1890 he was one of the founders of the Terre Haute Sanatorium (which was renamed Union Hospital in 1895) and remained on its staff until his death.
Bell primarily practiced surgery, pioneering a new treatment of septicemia in post-parturient women in the Wabash Valley. He delivered lectures and published on this work for the Aesculapian Society of the Wabash Valley. This week’s Historical Treasure is from his collection of papers preserved by the Museum. The records reveal a wide range of correspondence with physicians across the Valley and beyond.
Bell originally practiced out of an office in the Arcade Building on 6th St. which also housed Brown’s Business College, but in 1911 he built a large apartment building at 621 Poplar St. where he lived and practiced. Two years after it was built, Bell installed a swimming pool next to the building, reportedly the first apartment building in Indiana to have one, and he and his tenants took a dip twice a day, at 4 and 8 p.m. He also installed a roof top garden and a sunken porch next to the pool with a fountain in its center. And an artificial pond stocked with goldfish and turtles and surrounded by potted palms and rubber plants.
Always a farm boy at heart, Bell installed incubators in the basement of 621 Poplar so his son Edgar could raise chickens. Edgar attended the University of Michigan, but Bell’s daughter, Dorothy, went to St. Mary-of-the-Woods. Bell’s wife, Nellie, died young (Dorothy was only 5 or 6), and he eventually remarried. Bell’s brother was Edward P. Bell, a world famous journalist for the Chicago Daily News and nominee for the Nobel Peace Prize.
Dr. Bell’s outgoing correspondence is preserved in a letterpress copybook in the Museum, an early duplicating system where freshly typed letters were pressed onto tissue-thin paper in a bound book. Bell kept all of the letters he received, along with bills, receipts, Christmas Cards, and membership materials (the Occidental Lodge of the Knights of Pythias, The Terre Haute Science Society, The Young Men’s Business Association).
The Vigo County Historical Museum is now open. Visit the History Center at 929 Wabash Ave. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Admission and Membership prices available online at www.vchsmuseum.org.
