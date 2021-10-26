Downtown Terre Haute and the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce will host Downtown Haunted Haute activities from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday.
The free event will feature downtown businesses, with the addition of dozens of local businesses coming to Wabash Avenue for an extended community trick or treat. Go for the candy, then dance the night away at the Monster Mash Dance Party by Mix FM and sponsored by Casey's.
Food trucks, including Sugar Studio by Tiers of Elegance and Taco Luv, will be parked along Wabash Avenue. In addition, downtown restaurants will be open.
Activities are sponsored by ISU Credit Union, with supporting sponsors The Dance Studio and Chances and Services for Youth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.