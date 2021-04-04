To bring awareness to Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month, Susie’s Place Child Advocacy Center is hosting a Donut Drive-Thru fundraiser Friday called Donut Be Silent, Be The Voice.
The event is scheduled 7 to 9 a.m. in the parking lot on the south side of the gas pumps at Baesler’s Market, 2900 Poplar St.
Bob Baesler is donating 300 doughnuts. Proceeds from the event will benefit Susie’s Place at 630 Wabash Ave., Suite 209, Terre Haute.
Every bag of doughnuts will have stickers with QR codes to educate the community about child abuse prevention and the local nonprofit organization.
