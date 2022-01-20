Crossroads Trails, a collaborative effort between Thrive West Central and local organizations who share a similar interest in trail development across west-central Indiana, announces the launch of their new website at www.crossroadstrails.com.
“We are excited to continue to build momentum for our regional trails initiative through releasing the Crossroads Trails website,” said Alex Brown, Thrive’s Economic Recovery & Resiliency coordinator. "We hope that the site will be another tool for current and prospective trail users to learn more about our region’s network of outdoor amenities and promote unity and cohesion amongst our local trails partners. Big things are in store for Crossroads Trails in the months and years to come, and this website is a small but essential step in making those dreams a reality.”
Visitors are encouraged to explore the website and download the Crossroads Trails app available on the Apple or Google Store.
Any questions can be directed to Brown at 812-238-1561, ext. 236.
