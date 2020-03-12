Covered With Love Inc. recently reached a milestone — giving out the 100,000th diaper!
After giving out over 55,000 diapers in 2019, the CWL knew they were getting close to 100,000.
We totaled all that had been given since the founding in 2015 and it totaled over 86,000 diapers, states the CWL release. In February we posted a contest on our Facebook page asking people to guess the date when that diaper would be given out! March 4, 2020 was the date.
The contest winner guessed March 1.
CWL will celebrate the milestone at 5:30 on Tuesday, March 17 at the CWL office. They will introduce the contest winner, Nichole Stockwell, who will receive the $100 prize for winning the contest.
The CWL office is at The Meadows, 2800 Poplar Street, Suite 7Q, Terre Haute.
Visit www.CoveredWithLoveInc.org or email coveredwithloveth@gmail.com for more details.
