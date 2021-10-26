Indiana State University School of Music recently announced three events celebrating the 55th anniversary of its Contemporary Music Festival.
• The opening concert is scheduled 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in University Hall Theater at 536 N. Seventh St. on campus.
• Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra with conductor Matthew Kraemer will perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28 in Tilson Auditorium inside Tirey Hall at ISU.
• The final Showcase Concert is set for 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29, also in Tilson Auditorium.
For more details, visit www.indstate.edu/music or call 812-237-2771.
