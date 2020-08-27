Community Theatre of Terre Haute will host Broadway in the Park on Friday, Aug. 28, in Fairbanks Park.
The free event, conceived and directed by A.J. Dinkel, will start at 7 p.m. and last about an hour. All audience members should wear masks.
To keep performers safe, the evening will consist of solos performed by familiar Community Theatre volunteer actors Michelle Azar, Eliza Blower, Halea Chubb, Doug Lunn, Michael Natt, Erin Reger, Makenzie Smokstad, Jacob White and Heather Williams.
Jeri Doty will host the event and Kurt Perry will accompany all the singers.
